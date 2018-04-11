 
Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


C5 Collective Launches as All-Female Global Consulting Firm

Vows to Bring Women's Views and Voices to the Mainstream To Advance Progress
 
 
C5 Collective (TM)
C5 Collective (TM)
 
ATLANTA - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- (Atlanta, GA – 4/11/18) - Demonstrating that women's experiences and perspectives are valuable and need to be brought into the mainstream, four entrepreneurs and media executives have launched C5 Collective, the world's first all-female consulting firm dedicated to communications, events, thought leadership and social impact.

Joy DiBenedetto, Maria Ebrahimji, Lori Levin, and Nicole Schiegg have watched as the world finally woke up to the inequality in gender representation. In many forums, the issue is not getting any better, and women are still fighting for their place in a male-dominated world.

In a recent opinion piece, C5's partners asserted that "progress [on gender equality] is being made too slowly, and even small bits of progress are overshadowed by glaring examples of a lack of diversity and the inclusion of women's voices in thought leadership and programming."

C5's partners have experience in journalism, marketing and brand strategy and have worked with governments, international institutions, and global businesses. As experts in talent and content development and event programming they believe strongly that despite so much attention being paid to gender equality, many conference organizers and decision makers still remain tone-deaf to the concept of parity in thought leadership.

"We believe that both public events and private settings - places where thought leadership and ideas are exchanged and decided, where individuals are often labeled as `visionaries' simply because they're speaking - should feature and support gender equality," says C5 Partner, Nicole Schiegg. "It matters who is in the pipeline, in the c-suite and on the stage, and our choices should lead by example."

The quartet believe that by capitalizing on their talents and unique vision as women, they can significantly improve their client's' projects and brand value.

From concept to execution, C5 Collective offers a range of services including, Strategic Alliances and Sponsorships; Digital Content and Activations; Event Planning, Production and Operations; Creative Ideation; and Campaigns, Launches and Initiatives. Its clients include nonprofits, media and news agencies, academia, advocates and activists, companies, UN agencies, entrepreneurs and women leaders.

"We women can no longer make excuses for not elevating women ourselves", says C5 Partner Joy DiBenedetto. "It matters whose voices are heard in international forums of leadership and influencers. Being known, being seen, being heard is power. And that power is even stronger when women can help amplify other women's voices."

ABOUT THE C5 COLLECTIVE: C5 Collective prides itself on being "Connectors, Creators, Collaborators, Conveners, and Curators" in service to the strategic needs of its clients. Its partners are passionate and devoted practitioners of strategies which bring innovation and equality to events, conferences, summits and brand initiatives. You can read more about C5 Collective on its website: www.c5collective.com.

Contact
Joy DiBenedetto
***@c5collective.com
404-558-0858
Page Updated Last on: Apr 11, 2018
