News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Grand Opening of Galloway at Five Knolls for 55+ on April 14th
"We are ecstatic to provide the 55+ demographic with a community that is rich in design, amenities and spirit," said Ken Melvin, Division President for Lennar LA/Ventura. "Galloway at Five Knolls is thoughtfully tailored to fit the needs of the active adult homeshopper, from an array of recreational activities located within the community itself and two-story floorplans that offer luxurious yet low-maintenance living, the life offered at Galloway is designed specifically for you."
These beautiful new homes will be available in three distinctive floorplans that offer between one and three bedrooms on sizes that range from approximately 1,836 to 2,458 square feet. Crafted with style, convenience and comfort in mind, these new residences will also showcase Lennar's signature Everything's Included® features and new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs. Each home will feature built-in wireless access points for whole-home connectivity, integrated home automation features, elevated kitchens with center islands, granite countertops, high-quality cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and energy-efficient items for a greener way of life.
Designed with active adults in mind, this collection of homes features first floor master suites for single-level living.
Galloway residents will enjoy private access to their own Recreation Area which has a future planned swimming pool, whirlpool spa, outdoor kitchen, fitness center and enclosed lounge. The neighborhood is also right next to the new YMCA and Senior Center facilities that are coming soon, directly across from Golden Valley Park.
Visit the Welcome Home Center for Galloway at Five Knolls (https://www.lennar.com/
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
9492830202
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse