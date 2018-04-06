 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* Santa Clarita new homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Clarita
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Grand Opening of Galloway at Five Knolls for 55+ on April 14th

 
 
Galloway at Five Knolls, Lennar's new active adult community
Galloway at Five Knolls, Lennar's new active adult community
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
Santa Clarita new homes

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Santa Clarita - California - US

Subject:
Events

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Join Lennar on Saturday, April 14th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.for the highly-anticipated Grand Opening of the new active-adult community, Galloway. Located in the sunny city of Santa Clarita and in the desirable Five Knolls masterplan, Galloway is a premier community showcasing a beautiful collection of upscale floorplans designed specifically for individuals aged 55 and better. Enjoy complimentary refreshments and treats while you tour these stunning model homes and experience life at Galloway.

"We are ecstatic to provide the 55+ demographic with a community that is rich in design, amenities and spirit," said Ken Melvin, Division President for Lennar LA/Ventura. "Galloway at Five Knolls is thoughtfully tailored to fit the needs of the active adult homeshopper, from an array of recreational activities located within the community itself and two-story floorplans that offer luxurious yet low-maintenance living, the life offered at Galloway is designed specifically for you."

These beautiful new homes will be available in three distinctive floorplans that offer between one and three bedrooms on sizes that range from approximately 1,836 to 2,458 square feet. Crafted with style, convenience and comfort in mind, these new residences will also showcase Lennar's signature Everything's Included® features and new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs. Each home will feature built-in wireless access points for whole-home connectivity, integrated home automation features, elevated kitchens with center islands, granite countertops, high-quality cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and energy-efficient items for a greener way of life.

Designed with active adults in mind, this collection of homes features first floor master suites for single-level living.

Galloway residents will enjoy private access to their own Recreation Area which has a future planned swimming pool, whirlpool spa, outdoor kitchen, fitness center and enclosed lounge. The neighborhood is also right next to the new YMCA and Senior Center facilities that are coming soon, directly across from Golden Valley Park.

Visit the Welcome Home Center for Galloway at Five Knolls (https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/valencia/sant...) located at 20568 Galloway Drive in Santa Clarita. Visit www.lennar.com for more information.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
9492830202
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, Santa Clarita new homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Santa Clarita - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share