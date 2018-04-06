News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Watercolors" Art Exhibit by Anatole Kolomayets (1927-2014)
Exhibit opens Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00 pm.
Admission $10.00
Exhibition April 13-29, 2018
at the Ukrainian National Museum
Anatole Kolomayets (1927-2014), was an artist well established in Chicago and within the
international community, a selection of his work will be featured in "Watercolors"
Anatole Kolomayets was born in Ukraine in 1927. He received his training at St. Luke's Institute (1948 - 1952) and at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts (1952 - 1953), both in Liege, Belgium. Since coming to the United States in 1953, he resided in Chicago, Illinois. More than four hundred of the artist's works are in numerous private collections and galleries in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, France, the United States, Canada and Ukraine. The artist has had one-man exhibits in Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Denver. Exhibit continues through April 29, 2018.
The Ukrainian National Museum is located in the heart of the Ukrainian Village, at 2249 West Superior Street in Chicago. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm Admission: Adults $5.00, Children under 12 - Free.
Free Parking is available beside the Museum. For driving instructions, visit the Museum's website at http://www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org. For additional information, e-mail
info@UkrainianNationalMuseum.org or call (312) 421-8020.
Contact
Orysia Kourbatov
***@ukrainiannationalmuseum.org
3124218020
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse