"Watercolors" Art Exhibit by Anatole Kolomayets (1927-2014)

 
 
CHICAGO - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Watercolors by Anatole Kolomayets

Exhibit opens Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00 pm.

Admission $10.00

Exhibition April 13-29, 2018

at  the Ukrainian National Museum

         Anatole Kolomayets (1927-2014), was an artist well established in Chicago and within the

international community, a selection of his work will be featured in "Watercolors" which opens April 13, 2018 at 7pm at the Ukrainian National Museum.  Viewers will have an opportunity to see the complex, influential, and deeply moving body of this artist's life work shown in this exhibit, in over 60 works will be on display.  Kolomayets's style blends both his Ukrainian heritage and his artistic training in Europe. You are invited into the amazing world of watercolors, pencil drawings and paper cut paintings he created.

         Anatole Kolomayets was born in Ukraine in 1927. He received his training at St. Luke's Institute (1948 - 1952) and at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts (1952 - 1953), both in Liege, Belgium. Since coming to the United States in 1953, he resided in Chicago, Illinois. More than four hundred of the artist's works are in numerous private collections and galleries in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, France, the United States, Canada and Ukraine. The artist has had one-man exhibits in Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Denver. Exhibit continues through April 29, 2018.

         The Ukrainian National Museum is located in the heart of the Ukrainian Village, at 2249 West Superior Street in Chicago. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm Admission: Adults $5.00, Children under 12 - Free.

Free Parking is available beside the Museum. For driving instructions, visit the Museum's website at http://www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org. For additional information, e-mail

info@UkrainianNationalMuseum.org or call (312) 421-8020.

