Rehab Center in St. Charles Innovate Treatment with Therapeutic Simulations

-- An addiction treatment center in St. Charles, Missouri, is using therapeutic simulations to treat patients.The facility is located within the SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital — St. Charles and offers outpatient and inpatient treatment services.Addiction treatment providers at the rehab center are training to act out a number of different situations that are purposefully meant to make the patients with substance use disorders tempted to use drugs again.Other times the addiction professionals pretend they were their patients' relatives.Representatives of the center explained that therapeutic simulations can address a range of psychological problems associated with a drug addiction that are not addressed by most traditional programs.According to Michelle Schafer, the Vice President of the behavioral health department at SSM Health, the approach aims to assure that the patients are prepared to have an easy return to their regular lives.The new facility has a total of 20 beds and is the only one in the area that is within the setting of a full-service hospital.Since the clinic is located within a hospital, patients have the ability to have access to other specialists and doctors 24/7, which is especially important for those who struggle with other medical conditions.According to members of SSM Health, most of the people spend 16 days at the center receiving inpatient treatment services but the exact length of a program depends on their insurance.After the inpatient addiction treatment program, individuals in recovery will then get transferred to another area of the rehab clinic to receive outpatient services.Schafer said that, with the new programs, patients "feel better prepared instead of being overcome by the anxiety."