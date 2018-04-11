 
News By Tag
* Festivals
* News
* Movies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Aventura
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Survivors of Stoneman Douglas Shooting to Present Golden Film Awards at WideScreen Film Festival

 
 
WideScreen Festival on NBC 6
WideScreen Festival on NBC 6
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Festivals
News
Movies

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Aventura - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

AVENTURA, Fla. - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Over 40 survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will find support and harmony while presenting at the 4th Annual Award Ceremony of the Widescreen Film & Music Video Festival, taking place Sunday, April 15, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at AMC 24 Theater at the Aventura Mall. The survivors, including students, faculty, and staff will present golden star trophies to this year's winning filmmakers, actors, and artists, during the Oscar-Style Award Show. This opportunity gives them an international platform of over 75 countries and a bold voice for their cause.

The Founder and President of the Widescreen Film & Music Video Festival, Jarrod Knowles, hopes this will bring the victims a new-found sense of peace, unity, and inspiration for their tremendous display of courage, faith, and resilience. WideScreen Film & Music Video Festival stands in support of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims and will continue to wholeheartedly provide opportunities for the community, in the arena of art and film.

WideScreen Film & Music Video Festival is South Florida's premier annual Indie Film Festival, boasting of participation from over 75 countries around the world. Furthermore, the festival has been featured on NBC 6, as it has been the #1 best-reviewed festival out of over 6,000 festivals worldwide, in addition to being accredited by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

This event is open to the general public. For Tickets, Location, and Donation Information Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-widescreen-film-f...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JF5qWt2VaE&feature=youtu.be



For Press Passes and All Media Inquiries, contact WideScreen Festival PR

Contact
Karla Campos
***@gmail.com
End
Source:WideScreen Film Festival
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 11, 2018
Social Media Sass PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share