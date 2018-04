Survivors of Stoneman Douglas Shooting to Present Golden Film Awards at WideScreen Film Festival

WideScreen Festival on NBC 6

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Festivals

• News

• Movies Industry:

• Movies Location:

• Aventura - Florida - US Subject:

• Events

Contact

Karla Campos

***@gmail.com Karla Campos

End

-- Over 40 survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will find support and harmony while presenting at the 4th Annual Award Ceremony of the Widescreen Film & Music Video Festival, taking place Sunday, April 15, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at AMC 24 Theater at the Aventura Mall. The survivors, including students, faculty, and staff will present golden star trophies to this year's winning filmmakers, actors, and artists, during the Oscar-Style Award Show. This opportunity gives them an international platform of over 75 countries and a bold voice for their cause.The Founder and President of the Widescreen Film & Music Video Festival, Jarrod Knowles, hopes this will bring the victims a new-found sense of peace, unity, and inspiration for their tremendous display of courage, faith, and resilience. WideScreen Film & Music Video Festival stands in support of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims and will continue to wholeheartedly provide opportunities for the community, in the arena of art and film.WideScreen Film & Music Video Festival is South Florida's premier annual Indie Film Festival, boasting of participation from over 75 countries around the world. Furthermore, the festival has been featured on NBC 6, as it has been the #1 best-reviewed festival out of over 6,000 festivals worldwide, in addition to being accredited by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).This event is open to the general public. For Tickets, Location, and Donation Information Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/4th-annual- widescreen-film- f... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JF5qWt2VaE&feature=youtu.beFor Press Passes and All Media Inquiries, contact WideScreen Festival PR