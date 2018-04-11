News By Tag
Survivors of Stoneman Douglas Shooting to Present Golden Film Awards at WideScreen Film Festival
The Founder and President of the Widescreen Film & Music Video Festival, Jarrod Knowles, hopes this will bring the victims a new-found sense of peace, unity, and inspiration for their tremendous display of courage, faith, and resilience. WideScreen Film & Music Video Festival stands in support of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims and will continue to wholeheartedly provide opportunities for the community, in the arena of art and film.
WideScreen Film & Music Video Festival is South Florida's premier annual Indie Film Festival, boasting of participation from over 75 countries around the world. Furthermore, the festival has been featured on NBC 6, as it has been the #1 best-reviewed festival out of over 6,000 festivals worldwide, in addition to being accredited by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).
This event is open to the general public. For Tickets, Location, and Donation Information Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
For Press Passes and All Media Inquiries, contact WideScreen Festival PR
