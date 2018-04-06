News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Surgically Clean Air Comes to Illinois
Bauer Dentistry and Orthodontics becomes a pioneer for clean air in the Land of Lincoln
"The flu has been a big problem this winter and we wanted a solution that could mitigate the possibility of it and other viruses being transmitted within our office," said Dr. Bryan Bauer who manages the practice with his wife Danielle.
Additionally, "Dentistry can be stinky" said Dr. Bauer, "and these odors can be off-putting for patients and staff alike. We appreciate the way Surgically Clean Air reduces such smells."
At a time when indoor air quality has become increasingly of greater concern--especially in dental environments--
Surgically Clean Air Co-Founder Doug Eaton said, "While already protecting over 10,000 dental professionals in dental offices and dental labs across Canada, Surgically Clean Air's exclusive 6-stage air filtration, sterilization and re-energizing technology is still getting started in the United States. We are delighted to have Bauer Dentistry and Orthodontics as the first to join our community in Illinois."
Bauer Dentistry and Orthodontics (https://www.bauersmiles.com/
Surgically Clean Air is quickly becoming a trusted name and market leader in premium indoor air purification. Its medical grade indoor air purification systems have been deployed across many industries, including Hospitals, Medical Labs, Professional Sports Teams, Surgery Centers, Nursing Homes, Dental Offices, Funeral Homes, Commercial Offices, Fitness Centers, Day Care Centers and Residences. For more information, see www.surgicallycleanair.com. 1-877-440-7770.
Contact
Surgically Clean Air
***@surgicallycleanair.com
8774407770
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse