Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Surgically Clean Air Comes to Illinois

Bauer Dentistry and Orthodontics becomes a pioneer for clean air in the Land of Lincoln
 
 
Dr. Bryan Bauer with his new Surgically Clean Air machine
Dr. Bryan Bauer with his new Surgically Clean Air machine
 
WHEATON, Ill. - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Clean air arrives in Illinois, as Bauer Dentistry and Ortho in Wheaton, IL becomes the first dental practice in Illinois to install Surgically Clean Air, implementing this innovative, air-cleansing technology in the region for the first time.

"The flu has been a big problem this winter and we wanted a solution that could mitigate the possibility of it and other viruses being transmitted within our office," said Dr. Bryan Bauer who manages the practice with his wife Danielle.

Additionally, "Dentistry can be stinky" said Dr. Bauer, "and these odors can be off-putting for patients and staff alike. We appreciate the way Surgically Clean Air reduces such smells."

At a time when indoor air quality has become increasingly of greater concern--especially in dental environments--Surgically Clean Air's medical-grade filtration system has become more and more sought after, as it removes dangerous particulates, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), viruses, molds, bacteria and other bio-aerosols from the air, turning an office into a safe oasis, breaking the flu transmission cycle, while reducing absenteeism and increasing productivity.

Surgically Clean Air Co-Founder Doug Eaton said, "While already protecting over 10,000 dental professionals in dental offices and dental labs across Canada, Surgically Clean Air's exclusive 6-stage air filtration, sterilization and re-energizing technology is still getting started in the United States. We are delighted to have Bauer Dentistry and Orthodontics as the first to join our community in Illinois."

Bauer Dentistry and Orthodontics (https://www.bauersmiles.com/) is a multi-specialty dental office located in Wheaton, IL, that utilizes the best technology available to be able to efficiently treat almost any dental concern in the same location. With a pediatric dentist, orthodontist and cosmetic dentist all under one roof, they can see an entire family at the same time. Bauer Dentistry and Orthodontics is located in the heart of Wheaton at 623 S Naperville Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Phone: 630-665-5550 (tel:6306655550).

Surgically Clean Air is quickly becoming a trusted name and market leader in premium indoor air purification. Its medical grade indoor air purification systems have been deployed across many industries, including Hospitals, Medical Labs, Professional Sports Teams, Surgery Centers, Nursing Homes, Dental Offices, Funeral Homes, Commercial Offices, Fitness Centers, Day Care Centers and Residences. For more information, see www.surgicallycleanair.com. 1-877-440-7770.

