Guard Street Announces New Safe Browsing Software
Guard Street's all-new safe browsing software includes a fast, high bandwidth virtual private network (VPN) which allows consumers to keep their credit card, banking information and other personal information they may use online hidden and secure. The software is compatible with all major operating systems and can be installed on desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile. It works on up to 5 devices simultaneously and provides unlimited bandwidth. Additionally, consumers' activity will be safe from tracking on the sites they navigate with ad blocking technology. As a result, wrong doers and big data marketers can't build profiles about consumers which could compromise their privacy and security. It also comes with data compression to cut mobile data usage costs.
According to Vince Mazza, CEO of Guard Street, "Our new safe browsing software brings an essential line of defense that consumers need to proactively keep their data and identity safe. This online protection is designed for the way people live their lives today. While no protection is 100% when dealing with criminals, consumers can drastically reduce the chances of being hacked, tracked or have their data stolen."
The new software comes at a great time with a world-wide need for such protection. According to Breach Level Index 2017, there are 59 data records stolen every second. Mazza continued that "the traditional, reactive 'ID theft protection' programs that seek to provide help only after a problem has been detected are no longer as relevant. Credible identity theft protection requires blending proactive software like ours with the reactive services. That's why we also offer our proactive protection with our own identity theft protection service. Consumers get the best of both worlds." About Guard Street
Guard Street is based just outside of Chicago, Illinois and offers consumers' privacy protection and identity theft protection services. The company also offers businesses custom cybersecurity and fraud prevention services. For additional privacy news, tips for securing your personal data and business information, go to www.guardstreet.com, or www.guardstreetid.com or call 1-800-517-4550.
Guard Street Partners, LLC
