The Green Moustache Organic Café Announces Sixth Franchise, Opening In Port Moody, BC, Summer 2018

The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. is Canada's only chain of 100% organic, plant-based restaurants. The Port Moody Café, owned by Certified Nutritional Practitioner Emelin Ferrer, is the company's second Vancouver franchise location.
 
 
Emelin Ferrer
Emelin Ferrer
 
WHISTLER, British Columbia - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The Green Moustache Organic Café announces the opening of their sixth franchise location, which will open in Port Moody, B.C., in Summer 2018. The Green Moustache Organic Café Port Moody will bring 100% organic, nutrient-dense, plant-based meals, juices, smoothies and desserts to the Port Moody community and surrounding areas.

Franchisee Emelin Ferrer discovered holistic health after experiencing a number of health issues, including food allergies and skin complaints.  The loss of her mother to a very aggressive form of cancer led her to want to expand her knowledge of nutrition, and she enrolled at the Institute of Holistic Nutrition. She graduated as a Certified Nutritional Practitioner/Holistic Nutritionist and is extremely passionate about helping others with their personal health struggles. Ferrer is excited to open a Green Moustache Organic Café in her active, healthy, and growing community.

The Green Moustache Organic Café was founded by nutrition and environmental expert, Nicolette Richer. After a decade of working as an environmental educator and health consultant in both government and non-profit sectors, Richer started to see the link between environment and health. She knew that nutrition had a significant role to play in preventing and healing chronic disease and decided to open a Green Moustache Organic Café to make nutrient-dense food easily accessible to her community.

Inspired by the success of the Whistler location, Richer then decided to franchise The Green Moustache Organic Café in order to bring healing food to more people. The first franchise was opened in Squamish, B.C., in 2016 and in it's first year of operating won four awards in the 2017 Squamish Chief Reader's Choice Awards - Best Juice Bar, Best Salad, Best Place for a Healthy Meal and Best Vegetarian Meal. Since then two more franchise cafés have opened in B.C., in Revelstoke, and Lonsdale, North Vancouver. The Green Moustache has also signed franchisees in Edgemont, B.C. and Edmonton, Alberta.

Green Moustache founder and CEO, Nicolette Richer, said, "We are so thrilled with the growth of The Green Moustache Organic Café franchise. The demand for organic and plant-based food is rapidly increasing in Canada and with that we have experienced a lot of interest from people who would like to own their own organic, nutrient-dense café and become a Green Moustache franchisee."

"A recent survey from Dalhousie University showed that a large percentage of Canadians under 35 are choosing plant-based cuisine, demonstrating a trend amongst young people to choose healthier, more environmentally-friendly foods," said Richer. "The Green Moustache Organic Café has been dedicated to health and sustainability since the beginning and we are absolutely delighted that demand for this type of cuisine has now reached a tipping point."

The Green Moustache is now welcoming applications from all Canadian provinces. For more information on franchising, visit https://www.greenmoustache.com/franchise

Contacts for Interviews:

Nicolette Richer, Green Moustache Founder and CEO – nicolette@greenmoustache.com

Emelin Ferrer, Green Moustache Port Moody owner – portmoody@greenmoustache.com

Port Moody Green Moustache Organic Café Details:

202 Newport Drive, Port Moody, BC, V3H 5B7
Opening Summer 2018
portmoody@greenmoustache.com
https://www.greenmoustache.com/portmoody/

Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc.:

The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. is Canada's only chain of 100% organic, plant-based restaurants, serving nutrient-dense meals, juices, smoothies and desserts that are designed to help people achieve optimal health through nutrition. The Green Moustache has 2 corporate locations, 2 franchise locations and more franchise locations opening this year.

https://www.greenmoustache.com/
214-1420 Alpha Lake Road, Whistler, BC, V0N 1B1
604 962 4161
info@greenmoustache.com
