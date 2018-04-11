 
News By Tag
* Duane Finney
* Rhonda Finney
* RE/MAX Alliance Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bradenton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Duane & Rhonda Finney of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earn Chairman's Club Award

RE/MAX Honors Local Agents for Outstanding Business Performance
 
 
Duane and Rhonda Finney
Duane and Rhonda Finney
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Duane Finney
* Rhonda Finney
* RE/MAX Alliance Group

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Bradenton - Florida - US

Subject:
* Awards

BRADENTON, Fla. - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Duane and Rhonda Finney of The Finney Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group have earned the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman's Club Award, which recognizes the highest producing RE/MAX associates based on performance.  In 2017, the Chairman's Club Award was presented to fewer than 2 percent of all active RE/MAX agents worldwide.

         "It's a tremendous honor to have received this prestigious award," stated Duane Finney. "Rhonda and I are fully committed to our clients and thank them sincerely for their support and referrals each year. Our goal is to supply unmatched service to each and every client."

         With more than 25 years of full-time real estate sales and marketing experience, the Finneys specialize in residential resales and new-home construction located in Bradenton, Sarasota, Anna Maria Island, Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key, Florida.  "Our goal is always to supply unmatched service to our clients for life," said Duane.

         The Finneys can be reached at (941) 224-5015 or Duane@FinneyTeam.com and Rhonda@FinneyTeam.com. Website: http://www.finneyteam.com.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group has been ranked the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida. The company also made the REAL Trends Top 500 list of the largest residential brokers in the United States, as well as RISMedia's Top 500 Power Brokers list. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

         More than 100,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of nearly 100 countries. Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX.

Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:The Finney Team
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 11, 2018
Thomas & Brannan Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share