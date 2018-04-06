News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AppSwarm (SWRM) to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team
The Company plans to develop a suite of voice recognition applications for the Amazon Echo focusing on personal, business, and entertainment utilizing the Amazon Skills Kit, and Video Skills Kit.
Applications will focus on such areas as 'smart home' and 'smart office' skills, while others will focus on games and entertainment podcasts users can activate in their home by simple voice commands.
The Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) is a collection of self-service APIs, tools, documentation, and code samples that makes it fast and easy for you to add skills to Alexa. ASK enables designers, developers, and brands to build engaging skills and reach customers through tens of millions of Alexa-enabled devices. With ASK, you can leverage Amazon's knowledge and pioneering work in the field of voice design.
Amazon's Video Skill API is a new addition to the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) that enables developers to add capabilities, or skills, to Alexa. Alexa provides a set of built-in video content search and control capabilities. Examples of these skills include the ability to search for a TV show, play a movie or change a channel, among others.
Development Team
The Company is in the process of hiring and putting together a team of program developers skilled in not just Amazon Web Services (AWS), but Python, Java, and C++. The Company plans to leverage its current office space in Tulsa, OK, which is home to the University of Tulsa, to tap these resources to have its own in-house development team to bring these projects to market at a much more expedited pace.
AppSwarm, in conjunction with AI VentureTech, Inc, has partnered to build a suite of voice recognition and Artificial Intelligent (A.I.) applications geared specifically for small business to help them streamline costs, and increase efficiencies. Virtual Assistants will assist smaller companies not just with scheduling and reminders, but also in customer and shareholder engagement to help facilitate sales and increase investor conversion.
About APPSWARM:
AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.
For more information, visit us at http://www.app-
About AI VentureTech, Inc.
AI VentureTech, Inc. is a technology startup accelerator that seeks to invest or provide corporate advisory services, for companies primarily focused in the artificial intelligence, automation, and fintech technology industries. We offer our network of funds, and institutional investors, an ideal way to invest in early-stage companies focused on automation and business analytics, data mining, artificial intelligence, visualization tools, predictive modeling, and cloud advanced analysis. We work with our clients, and investment funds, for the ultimate goal of listing these projects on a public exchange.
Forward-Looking Statements:
"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.
Contact
Ron Brewer
***@app-swarm.com
888-886-8583
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse