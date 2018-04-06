 
Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

11TH Annual 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade Returns April 28th, 2018

The 11th Annual 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade and Carnival will return after last year's cancellation due to threats.
 
 
PARADE VOLUNTEER FLYER
PORTLAND, Ore. - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The 11th Annual 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade and Carnival will return after last year's cancellation due to threats. It will be held on April 28, 2018. The festivities start at 9:30am at Eastport Plaza, 4000 SE 82nd Avenue and the Carnival continues at Eastport Plaza until 3pm with entertainment, music, vendors and a Cruise-In throughout the day.

Currently the largest eastside parade, it has been instrumental in the renaissance of 82nd Avenue by embracing the shopping and service area for eastside neighbors and businesses. Running down the geographic center of Portland, the parade route on 82nd Avenue, from Holgate to Yamhill, turns and finishes in the Montavilla business district, on Yamhill Street at 78th Avenue. The 10th Annual parade included 80 entries, over 1000 participants and 6000+ spectators. In addition to Eastport Plaza Shopping Center, major sponsors include TenBridge Partners and Fred Meyer Stores.

We are currently recruiting volunteers and parade participant entry is still open! Volunteers may register through the following link: http://bit.ly/2GV63A3 (http://treadwayevents.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=27413).

Local media are invited to visit our event as a possible news location. Media interviews can be scheduled through the contact listed at the top of this release.

