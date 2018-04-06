News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ReeferTek USA Locates Manufacturing Facility in South Florida
This latest ReeferTek facility will occupy over 44,000 square feet of commercial space and have external parking for approximately 50 vehicles. The building will be equipped with the latest technology and offer the largest output capacity of all ReeferTek USA locations.
"South Florida is a very strategic location for us" said Michael Leibman, President of ReeferTek USA. "There has been an increasing demand for refrigerated vans and maintenance services in the greater Miami region. This new facility will help us to accelerate turnaround times and provide the world class customer service that ReeferTek USA is known for. We are confident we can minimize our refrigerated van conversion time, deliver the highest quality products on the market and back each vehicle with a lifetime warranty. That's the ReeferTek USA promise."
ReeferTek plans to hire and train local people to fill a variety of job openings. As the business scales up, so will the need for skilled and dependable labor. ReeferTek expects to employ approximately 25 team members.
ReeferTek Florida will also have a fleet of refrigerated vans available for rent. Refrigerated van rentals are a great solution for both short-term and long-term needs. Furthermore, this is a great option to limit downtime and to account for seasonal spikes in refrigerated transport needs.
"The home delivery industry is experiencing significant growth" added Leibman. "As a result, businesses are transporting a variety of products which need proper refrigeration and handling. Our seamless liners are ideal for power washing and sanitizing the interior between deliveries. Moreover, our antimicrobial liners allow customers to protect products from stain and odor causing bacteria, mold and mildew. This results in cleaner and fresher transportation. Our R&D team is continually testing new materials and options to further enhance our products."
The ReeferTek South Florida location is scheduled to open later in 2018. For more information, visit https://reefertekusa.com .
Contact
Michael Leibman
***@reefertekusa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse