Author S.T. Holmes and Toplink Publishing Release New Fantasy Novel - Creole Moon: Book of Roots
Author S.T. Holmes and Toplink Publishing are pleased to announce the release of her new fantasy novel, Creole Moon: Book of Roots. This is book two of the Creole Moon series. Book one, Creole Moon: The Betrayal was published by Xulon Press in 2015.
Set in the early 1900s, Mamuska, the voodoo priest, needs to return to his home in the Louisiana swamp to renew his strength and vigor, but Ayida, serpent goddess and mother of the demi gods, forbids him to take his wife, Ophelia. They argue until Ayida becomes angry and conjures a storm as a warning to Mamuska, but he doesn't heed the warning and slips his wife out of their cosmic home and back into the swamp.
It is Mardi Gras in New Orleans and the year of the Luperci festival, a time for forgiveness in the magic world and correcting wrong doings from magic to right. Unite with our hero, George Genois, from Creole Moon The Betrayal, as he finds his way back into the city at just the right time. He is befriended by a witch named Sephora who gives him shelter and protection, and in return is looking for help from the Luxican, George's alter being in her quest for the source of all magic. He reluctantly agrees to help her as long as it doesn't interfere with his plans of revenge and setting things right again, but unknown to him, she is in a battle with her goddess sister who wants to find the coveted Book of Roots first.
The treasure hunt ended in the swamp at the hut of the voodoo priest and priestess. Ophelia had control of a portion of the book of roots but she had no idea of its value as a whole. She only wanted to keep it away from everyone including her husband, Mamuska. As hard as the others tried to resurrect the book, Ophelia was working equally as hard to keep it hidden, but her powers were no match for the Luxican. Finally, the Luxican was able to succeed in breaking through the magical portal and the precious book dropped to earth next to the heads of the Luxican and Sephora. Before the purification ceremony could take place, the witch's sister intervened and a fight broke out between them. This is sibling rivalry at its finest as the sisters fight to win control of the book, but only one will prevail.
George is pulled into the middle of a turbulent battle that draws him deeper into the realm of magic with exceptionally powerful wizards and high priests as allies fighting against dark spirits and other forces of good and evil. The pagan purification ceremony begins but is fraught with a number of interruptions from Drumangos, dark spirits from the tombs to Sephora's royal family. It is not until the end of the ceremony that the Luxican realizes he is the key to finding the book of roots and saving the world of magic and all of it must be done before Mardi Gras day ends and the last toll of the midnight cathedral bell is sounded.
This Mardi Gras festival is like non ever seen before or will ever see again in the future.
Creole Moon: Book of Roots is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.
Review copies of Creole Moon: Book of Roots is available at http://netgal.ly/
Book Details:
Creole Moon: Book of Roots
By S.T. Holmes
Publisher: Toplink Publishing
Published: February 2018
ISBN: 978-1948556842
ASIN: B079VWHTVX
Pages: 197
Genre: Fantasy Fiction
About The Author:
S. T. Holmes was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and began creative writing in high school. She has a master's in Business Management from St. Edward's University of Austin, Texas, a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Biology from universities in North Carolina. She is currently working as a chief financial officer in Texas but finds time to indulge in her passion for writing. She says that writing provides a creative outlet and stress relief for her. To share your comments or ask questions about her books, you may write to Suzon via e-mail at suetropez@yahoo.com Creole Moon The Betrayal published October 1, 2015 by Xulon Publishing.
Under the name of Suzon Tropez, she has published: Dynamite Resume Your Calling Card to Success – August 17, 2011 - Dorrance Publisher and High Waters – October 24, 2005 – Publish America.
Contact Information:
Website: http://www.stholmes.com
Purchase Links:
