DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office to Participate in the PERE Investment Forum
Each year over 200 institutional investors, capital-influencers and fund managers convene in Los Angeles to examinee the future of capital flows, investment strategies and allocation trends in the global private real estate market.
"I have acknowledged PERE to be one of the leaders in real estate information and news for years so when i was asked to participate on a panel in the upcoming PERE conference I was not only excited but humbled" said DJ " I am very much looking forward to contributing on the panel not only from our family office perspective but also from what I have seen in the family office industry currently and over the years."
Mr. Van Keuren will be on the panel Portfolio diversification:
PERE (https://www.perenews.com) is the leading publication for the world's private real estate markets.
The Hayman Family Office is the parent company to Hayman Properties (http: www.haymanproperties.com) a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California. Hayman Properties will shortly be launching the first Boutique Office Brand in the US called Vibe.
