 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Single Family Office
* Family Office
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office to Participate in the PERE Investment Forum

 
 
DJ Van Keuren - Hayman Family Office
DJ Van Keuren - Hayman Family Office
DENVER - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office and recent Forbes Real Estate Council Member, will be participating in the upcoming PERE (Private Equity Real Estate) Investor Forum in Los Angeles on April 18th at the Omni Hotel.

Each year over 200 institutional investors, capital-influencers and fund managers convene in Los Angeles to examinee the future of capital flows, investment strategies and allocation trends in the global private real estate market.

"I have acknowledged PERE to be one of the leaders in real estate information and news for years so when i was asked to participate on a panel in the upcoming PERE conference I was not only excited but humbled" said DJ " I am very much looking forward to contributing on the panel not only from our family office perspective but also from what I have seen in the family office industry currently and over the years."

Mr. Van Keuren will be on the panel Portfolio diversification: strategies to enhance returns discussing diversification strategies to achieve more consistent returns over time and reduce overall investment risk through a real estate investment portfolio.

PERE (https://www.perenews.com) is the leading publication for the world's private real estate markets.

The Hayman Family Office is the parent company to Hayman Properties (http: www.haymanproperties.com) a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California.  Hayman Properties will shortly be launching the first Boutique Office Brand in the US called Vibe.
End
Source:Hayman Family Office
Email:***@haymanproperties.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Single Family Office, Family Office
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
US Family Office Real Estate News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share