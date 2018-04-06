VR Business Brokers Facilitates Sale of High Quality Landscape Services

Contact

VR Business Brokers - Larry Lane

***@vrdallas.com VR Business Brokers - Larry Lane

End

-- VR Business Brokers, a leader in the sale of privately held companies, recently facilitated the sale of High Quality Landscape Services, of Dallas, TX.High Quality Landscape Services is a full service commercial and residential landscape service provider that has been serving the Dallas Metro area for over 40 years! In addition to monthly maintenance services, the company provides custom landscape design and installation, irrigation installations and repair, tree trimming services and miscellaneous projects such as rock work with flagstone patios, rock borders, etc.Mike Trantham founded the company in 1973, and he and his wife Nancy have been working side by side in the business for many years to build it into a quality organization. They decided last year that it was time to slow down and a little and consider the sale of the business.The new owner assumed possession of the business on January 16, 2018, and is excited to continue the tradition of providing the first class service that High Quality customers have been receiving for decades! The Trantham's are still currently involved with the company during the ownership transition.VR Business Brokers of Dallas, TX handled all aspects of the transaction, from initial business valuation to marketing the opportunity and providing support through the closing process. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.VR Business Brokers of Dallas is part of the worldwide franchisor organization that has been servicing small to medium size privately held companies since 1979. VR Business Brokers of Dallas handles transactions from $200,000 to $20,000,000, and assists business owners with exit strategy planning, business valuations, packaging and marketing of the opportunity, and full negotiation services through to closing. For more information about VR Business Brokers, please call 214-733-8282, or visit www.vrbusinessbrokers.com/office/NORTH-DALLAS-TX.aspx/