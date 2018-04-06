News By Tag
Your Path to Healing is Uniquely Yours
Group Coaching in Law of Attraction Healing 8-Week Coaching Course
Let me and my Spiritual Guides help you find the answers within. When you go within for guidance, you will discover the path to healing that is uniquely yours, based on the life you have created and your belief system. When you embark on this path, it doesn't mean you will not seek the guidance of a healer or specialist. It only means you will be guided to whomever or whatever you need to heal. You will also be guided on key aspects of the mind-body connection. Meaning you will understand when you are in alignment with health and when you are not in alignment with health.
About The Course
This is an 8-week group coaching course on law of attraction healing with Shawngela Pierce, founder of Seek Within You. The group coaching course includes weekly live coaching sessions, interactive videos, a discussion forum, a free 30-minute consultation and one-on-one coaching discounts. The lessons will be centered around understanding the law of attraction; meditation and spiritual guidance as a key component to healing; the mind-body connection; and subconscious retraining. Every week, participants will be assigned homework assignments to complete. All assignments are designed to give participants the foundation they need to heal their body, mind and spirit.
"You are your greatest healer." - Shawngela Pierce, Seek Within You.
Price: $497 - 2018 Class Dates:
* April 26th at 5pm Arizona | 8pm EST
* July 12th at 5pm Arizona | 8pm EST
* October 4th at 5pm Arizona | 8pm EST (changes to 7pm for Daylight Savings Time in November)
Reserve your spot for this 8 week series with Seek Within You: http://seekwithinyouonline.com/
About Seek Within You
Shawngela is an author; meditation, law of attraction and spiritual life coach. She has a master's degree in education with over 15-years of meditation and teaching experience. Shawngela has always had a strong relationship with her inner self and always felt there was a disconnect from what she internally felt and what was taught by society.Through her journey of self-discovery and healing, she was led to pursue a career in coaching with the mission of awakening and inspiring others to the true power that lies within them. Shawngela does this through accessing her inner guides, whom she affectionately calls IAM. They are the guiding force of her teachings.
