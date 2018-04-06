News By Tag
ScienceNV Releases New Single "Fanfare"
ScienceNV have just released the first single from their new album. The song is titled "Fanfare" and is the opening instrumental from The Quest for Prester John Volume One.
The brand new album from ScienceNV is quite literally the first part of an epic quest. The disc is titled "The Quest for Prester John Volume One." It is to be followed by the second volume in the coming months. Together they will be a musical interpretation of a fascinating historical tale. In that same review, Greg Olma had this to say about the full album, " it has more than its fair share of really good songs with the instrumental tunes and passages being the standout moments here.... The album "has many different elements ranging from jazz, rock, and even operatic vocals making for a very prog release."
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ScienceNV was formed in 2005 by Larry Jay Davis (guitar and bass guitar), David Graves (keyboards), Jim Henriques (guitar and keyboards) and Rich Kallet (drums). ScienceNV released their debut album, Really Loud Noises in 2008. They followed that up with Pacific Circumstances in 2010. The Last Album Before the End of Time was released in 2013.
While their previous albums were strictly instrumental, the new work includes vocals. In another break, there are many guest performers contributing to the Prester John albums. In fact, between the two discs more than 30 artists worked on the music, recording in six different studios across the United States.
You can check out the single on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/
For more information you can check out ScienceNV on the web at sciencenv.com. You can give them a "like" on Facebook facebook.com/
