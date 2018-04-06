 
News By Tag
* Progressive Rock
* ScienceNV
* Rock Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


ScienceNV Releases New Single "Fanfare"

ScienceNV have just released the first single from their new album. The song is titled "Fanfare" and is the opening instrumental from The Quest for Prester John Volume One.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Progressive Rock
* ScienceNV
* Rock Music

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Products

LOS ANGELES - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- ScienceNV have just released the first single from their new album. The song is titled "Fanfare" and is the opening instrumental from The Quest for Prester John Volume One.In his review of the album in the current issue of Music Street Journal, Greg Olma said this of the song, " The record starts off with this intro which is titled accurately.  The tune has a "fanfare" vibe that reminds me a lot of the band Yes."

The brand new album from ScienceNV is quite literally the first part of an epic quest. The disc is titled "The Quest for Prester John Volume One." It is to be followed by the second volume in the coming months. Together they will be a musical interpretation of a fascinating historical tale. In that same review, Greg Olma had this to say about the full album, " it has more than its fair share of really good songs with the instrumental tunes and passages being the standout moments here.... The album "has many different elements ranging from jazz, rock, and even operatic vocals making for a very prog release."

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ScienceNV was formed in 2005 by Larry Jay Davis (guitar and bass guitar), David Graves (keyboards), Jim Henriques (guitar and keyboards) and Rich Kallet (drums). ScienceNV released their debut album, Really Loud Noises in 2008. They followed that up with Pacific Circumstances in 2010. The Last Album Before the End of Time was released in 2013.

While their previous albums were strictly instrumental, the new work includes vocals. In another break, there are many guest performers contributing to the Prester John albums. In fact, between the two discs more than 30 artists worked on the music, recording in six different studios across the United States.

You can check out the single on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/search/results/sciencenv%20fanfare. You can also find the video for "Fanfare" on Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BiHIAxXur8&t=7s.



For more information you can check out ScienceNV on the web at sciencenv.com. You can give them a "like" on Facebook facebook.com/ScienceNV-462667107136898/ and follow on Twitter @sciencenv. The Quest for Prester John Volume One can be sampled at www.sciencenv.com/PresterJohnOne.htm, and is available at CDBaby and Spotify. Please contact Gary Hill at pr@musicstreetjournal.com for review copies, photos or any additional information needed. Please use the same contact information to set up interviews.

End
Source:
Email:***@musicstreetjournal.com Email Verified
Tags:Progressive Rock, ScienceNV, Rock Music
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gary Hill PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share