ScienceNV Releases New Single "Fanfare"

ScienceNV have just released the first single from their new album. The song is titled "Fanfare" and is the opening instrumental from The Quest for Prester John Volume One.

In his review of the album in the current issue of Music Street Journal, Greg Olma said this of the song, "The record starts off with this intro which is titled accurately. The tune has a "fanfare" vibe that reminds me a lot of the band Yes."

The brand new album from ScienceNV is quite literally the first part of an epic quest. The disc is titled "The Quest for Prester John Volume One." It is to be followed by the second volume in the coming months. Together they will be a musical interpretation of a fascinating historical tale. In that same review, Greg Olma had this to say about the full album, "it has more than its fair share of really good songs with the instrumental tunes and passages being the standout moments here.... The album has many different elements ranging from jazz, rock, and even operatic vocals making for a very prog release."

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ScienceNV was formed in 2005 by Larry Jay Davis (guitar and bass guitar), David Graves (keyboards), Jim Henriques (guitar and keyboards) and Rich Kallet (drums). ScienceNV released their debut album in 2008. They followed that up in 2010 and released another album in 2013.

While their previous albums were strictly instrumental, the new work includes vocals. In another break, there are many guest performers contributing to the Prester John albums. In fact, between the two discs more than 30 artists worked on the music, recording in six different studios across the United States.