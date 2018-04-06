 
News By Tag
* Music
* Artist
* ad
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Beverly Hills
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

New Artists Acquisition for TCB RECORDS®

 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- TCB RECORDS® has signed international recording artist KEILA MICHELLE you  may known her from her heartfelt "single" Te Extraño Puerto Rico (which translated means...I miss you Puerto Rico! Which was inspired out of tragedy, as she was one of the many affected by hurricane Maria in 2017. This amazing artist was displaced from her home in Puerto Rico by hurricane Maria (which is regarded as the worst natural disaster on record in Dominica and Puerto Rico). But she is on her way! With a new home here in the states, and a new label, she is ready willing and able to take her unmistakable sound and voice to the next level. The artist herself could not be reached for comment at the time of this press release. Because she is working with the TCB RECORDS® "brain trust" and production team on her upcoming EP. However we will keep an close eye, on this one here, as I feel that Mrs. Keila Michelle will be a household name in the near future. Visit the companies website at  for more information.

Contact
TCB RECORDS®
***@tcbrecords.net
End
Source:
Email:***@tcbrecords.net Email Verified
Tags:Music, Artist, ad
Industry:Music
Location:Beverly Hills - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TCB RECORDS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share