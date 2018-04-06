New Artists Acquisition for TCB RECORDS®

Contact

-- TCB RECORDS® has signed international recording artist KEILA MICHELLE you may known her from her heartfelt "single" Te Extraño Puerto Rico (which translated means...I miss you Puerto Rico! Which was inspired out of tragedy, as she was one of the many affected by hurricane Maria in 2017. This amazing artist was displaced from her home in Puerto Rico by hurricane Maria (which is regarded as the worst natural disaster on record in Dominica and Puerto Rico). But she is on her way! With a new home here in the states, and a new label, she is ready willing and able to take her unmistakable sound and voice to the next level. The artist herself could not be reached for comment at the time of this press release. Because she is working with the TCB RECORDS® "brain trust" and production team on her upcoming EP. However we will keep an close eye, on this one here, as I feel thatwill be a household name in the near future. Visit the companies website at for more information.