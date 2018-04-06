 
Andrew Varona 2018 LeSans Series, which is projected to start on April 15th, 2018

Andrew Varona is racing at LeSans Series, which is projected to start on April 15th, 2018.
 
 
MIAMI - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Andrew Varona is an American-Auto Racing driver born in November 30th, 1966. He launched his career in 2000 while Karting, winning second place in the Monaco Kart Club in Formula A. After his debut in Karting, Varona started racing formula cars in 2003, where he ended up with 4 top 5 finishes in the Champ Car Series. Later in 2006, he started competing in sports car racing and continued this path for the years to come. He participated in several championships like ALMS, FARA and A1GP competitions, among others and winning important championships .

The future continues to look promising. Varona just confirmed his participation in the LeSans Series, which is projected to start on April 15th. Aiming for the victory, he will be driving two hybrid-powered race cars.

After the European sports car racing endurance series is over, an important venture lies ahead for him, as he will become a FOX Sports Broadcaster.

Race car driver, Andrew Varona, will be competing in the LeSans Series in April. Varona started his career in 2000 and has a long trajectory in karting and driving formula and sports cars as well.

After years of trajectory, Andrew Varona will be retiring after this years' LeSans Series. Varona has been active since 2000, winning championships like the Monaco Kart Cup, and Champ Car Series to name a few. His future lies as a FOX Sports Broadcasteronce he is done with the European Le Mans Series.

Andrew Varona, an American-Auto Racing driver has been competing on several karting championships for almost two decades. He is now looking to diversify his experience by becoming the new FOX Sports Broadcaster after he finishes the Le Mans Series in April of this year.

Following up the tradition, Auto-racing driver, Andrew Varona will once again compete in the Le Mans Series. He has been part of the European Series since 2010. However, this year is a special one because with it comes Varona's retirement from racing. He will be pursing a different course at FOX Sports as a Broadcaster.

American Auto-Racing Driver, Andrew Varona, will be retiring this year after the Le Mans Series in April after two decades of racing. During this period, Varona won many competitions both locally and internationally. This trajectory will be continued as a FOX Sports Broadcaster.

Visit us https://sites.google.com/site/andrewvaronaracer/

