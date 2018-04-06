News By Tag
Andrew Varona 2018 LeSans Series, which is projected to start on April 15th, 2018
Andrew Varona is racing at LeSans Series, which is projected to start on April 15th, 2018.
The future continues to look promising. Varona just confirmed his participation in the LeSans Series, which is projected to start on April 15th. Aiming for the victory, he will be driving two hybrid-powered race cars.
