CC Pace Hires Jim Carter to Lead Customer Relationships

-- CC Pace is pleased to announce the hiring of Jim Carter as Senior Director of Customer Relationships. Carter will lead the sales and development efforts of its Financial Services and Healthcare markets.Carter brings over 20 years of sales and leadership experience, where he has proven success in building relationships and providing innovative solutions to clients. Prior to joining CC Pace, Carter's career focused on providing IT Staffing with Modis (part of The Adecco Group), Experis and was part ofthe revolutionary start-up firm known as Revature. His concentration for CC Pace will be on providing complex business and technology solutions to an array of clients."We enthusiastically welcome Jim as a member of our CC Pace team," said Mike Gordon, President of CC Pace. "Jim's sincere desire to contribute to our core business values and his broad industry knowledge are a perfect combination that will be beneficial toboth CC Pace and our customers."CC Pace is nationally recognized as a leader in Agile training and coaching, custom application development, financial services consulting and IT staffing. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, CC Pace is a privately held management and technology consulting firm, serving both commercial and government clients.Related Links: