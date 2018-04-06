Meet the TI Infotech team during ATM, Dubai from 22nd to 25th April 2018

Media Contact

--in the industry of travel technology solution providers is geared up; to participate in the 25Arabian Travel Market which is going to be held fromat Dubai World Trade Centre.The world being becoming more economically stronger as the days pass has in the due course fueled up the tourism industry. Tourism industry is the industry which is at its peak this time and so has eventfully provided travel companies with a golden opportunity to earn more than usual and serve people benevolently and presenting them the finest places on earth more graciously. The brand ATM Dubai has a firm place in the calendar of everyone who loves travel professionally & personally."TI Infotech team is looking forward to welcoming you for the unique opportunity to network & discuss your technology requirements atinfromatsaid Ms. Meenu Sachdeva, Co-Founder & Managing Director of TI Infotech.TI Infotech is a CMMi Level 3 appraised company & follows "" in providing Travel Technology Solutions. The company has wonawards in 2017, 2016 & 2015 (three Consecutive years). The company is promoted by a dynamic team of techno-functional consultants with extensive experience in providing technology solutions to the Travel and Tourism Industry.The two signature products of TI Infotech are:: It's a real-time web based booking engine with transaction capability, real time inventory with instant pricing, booking status & confirmation online.Which is a Comprehensive Tour Management Software that enables an organization to efficiently manage the complete tour cycle.Contact Details:TI Infotech Pvt. Ltd.C -7, 2Floor, Sector -3,Noida - 201 301, India