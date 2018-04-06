 
News By Tag
* Travel Technology
* Travel
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Meet the TI Infotech team during ATM, Dubai from 22nd to 25th April 2018

 
 
Social-Media-Event
Social-Media-Event
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Travel Technology
Travel
Technology

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- TI Infotech, a Premier Travel Technology Company in the industry of travel technology solution providers is geared up; to participate in the 25th Arabian Travel Market which is going to be held from 22nd to 25th, April 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Arabian Travel Market, Dubai - The world being becoming more economically stronger as the days pass has in the due course fueled up the tourism industry. Tourism industry is the industry which is at its peak this time and so has eventfully provided travel companies with a golden opportunity to earn more than usual and serve people benevolently and presenting them the finest places on earth more graciously. The brand ATM Dubai has a firm place in the calendar of everyone who loves travel professionally & personally.

"TI Infotech team is looking forward to welcoming you for the unique opportunity to network & discuss your technology requirements at Stand TT-1710 inSheikh Saeed Hall 1 from 22nd to 25th April 2018 at ATM, Dubai", said Ms. Meenu Sachdeva, Co-Founder & Managing Director of TI Infotech.

TI Infotech is a CMMi Level 3 appraised company & follows "A Total Solution Approach" in providing Travel Technology Solutions. The company has won 'Best Travel Technology Provider' (http://www.tiinfotech.com/) awards in 2017, 2016 & 2015 (three Consecutive years). The company is promoted by a dynamic team of techno-functional consultants with extensive experience in providing technology solutions to the Travel and Tourism Industry.

The two signature products of TI Infotech are:

Travel Cloud Suite: It's a real-time web based booking engine with transaction capability, real time inventory with instant pricing, booking status & confirmation online.

Travel Assist: Which is a Comprehensive Tour Management Software that enables an organization to efficiently manage the complete tour cycle.

Contact Details:
TI Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
C -7, 2nd Floor, Sector -3,
Noida - 201 301, India

Media Contact
TI Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
mktg@tiinfotech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tiinfotech.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel Technology, Travel, Technology
Industry:Travel
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TI Infotech PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share