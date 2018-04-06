News By Tag
Woman Entrepreneur Pays it Forward to US Startups with National Startup Business Grant
"I know exactly what it's like to be a startup and to have lack of money and resources hold you back from achieving that dream," said Pelletier. "When I was awarded my grant in 2010, it literally felt like I won the lottery. It is the best feeling to have someone, a total stranger, believe in you and your idea enough to see it through. That's why I do this. To give someone else's dream a fighting chance."
The Startup Business Grant is open to all U.S. based businesses. To date, more than 80 businesses have applied within launching it across the U.S, from Delaware and New Jersey to Alaska. Whether a business is in the ideation stage or already in revenue, one recipient will receive a cash and resources grant
worth $15,000 in value to include a $1,000 check thanks to matching grant sponsor Tracy Diziere & Associates, LLC, a $6,000 Startup Entrepreneur Package from local Arizona marketing firm QE Studios to include branding, collateral materials and website, a seat to Tisha Marie Enterprises' new online program the Startup Entrepreneur Academy™, a Startup Training Package courtesy of the Microsoft Store in Chandler, plus countless other resources from law firm Accelerate IP, accounting firm Mahkengine, social media firm All-In-One Social Media, My Remote COO, printing from Print Brand You, logo design from global site Logojoy, five hours of virtual assistant services from GBY Solutions and others supporting Tisha's pay-it-forward initiative to help an individual jumpstart their business.
Lee Stewart, owner of Phoenix-based Veg Up Get Dirty, Tisha's 2017 grant recipient, shared how much the grant helped her move ahead with not only the monetary reward, but also the in-kind services she received.
"The grant through Tisha Marie Enterprises assisted my company Veg Up Get Dirty by allowing the purchase of needed tools and marketing materials. I am grateful for the support received from the various businesses that were affiliated with the grant. The accounting assistance from Mahkengine enhanced the financial goals of my company. The Microsoft Store provided wonderful service and education. I walk in so much gratitude of Tisha Marie Enterprises,"
Stewart received a $500 monetary grant to help her purchase necessary items and marketing, in addition to over $5,000 in in-kind services from small businesses nationwide including a 3-month, 1:1 business mentoring from Tisha Marie Enterprises. This year, as Tisha Marie Enterprises has grown (she officially launched in August 2016), Tisha has doubled that amount for one recipient to $1,000 and added on multiple collaborative partners investing in her mission. Her goal for 2018? Impact at least 1,000 startups through her business.
A 2018 grant applicant had this to say about entering the contest. "Not everyone gives small businesses a chance to succeed because of the risk associated with them, and the fact that you are willing to take a chance on someone you don't know takes a great deal of trust and insight which makes this opportunity very inspiring."
Interested candidates can apply for the Startup Business Grant at https://www.tishamarieenterprises.com/
About Tisha Marie Enterprises:
Tisha Marie Enterprises, LLC is the umbrella brand that encompasses all the projects that Tisha Marie Pelletier loves. This includes hosting signature specialty events to bring women together in a collaborative environment, masterminds for women in business through Tisha's Gals' Inspiration Hub, Social Connect Business Happy Hour, assisting startups through her Startup Business Grant and her newest online program, The Startup Entrepreneur Academy, mentoring entrepreneurial students through ASU's Entrepreneurship + Innovation Department, and leading the Youth Entrepreneur Program at El Dorado High School. In addition, Tisha is an author and released her third book titled What Are the Odds? and is an inspirational speaker tying in her life's experiences and lessons learned. Learn more at tishamarieenterprises.com
