QA Mentor Announced Major Reasons of their Popularity as the Best QA and Software Testing Partners
QA Mentor is one of the best QA and Software testing companies. A representative of the company shared major reasons of their popularity as the best QA and software testing partner.
"Why QA Mentor is gaining popularity as the best QA and Software testing partner all across the globe?"
According to the shared answer, the stated QA and Software testing company is led by one of the most visionary entrepreneurs, namely, Ruslan Desyatnikov. He has always been an inspiration to the software testing and QA experts in the company. He has more than a decade-long experience in this industry and he has kept the things well organized and driven since the inception of the company.
The spokesperson shared other key reasons that are contributing in the increased popularity of QA Mentor as the best QA and software testing partners:
Strong Global Presence
QA Mentor is a Multinational Company with a very strong global presence in the world. It has eight branches in different countries such as the USA, UK, India, France, Russia, Ukraine, Israel and Romania. The team of QA Mentor is 250+ experienced QA and Software Testing experts. The company can provide the best software testing and QA services round the clock to its partners and customers. This is one of the reasons for its popularity as the best company for Quality Assurance and Software Testing.
Extensive Range of QA and Software Testing Services
The company has Quality Assurance and Software Testing engineers with diversified industry experience. Also, each branch of the company is well-equipped with all required advanced and expensive tools, platforms, devices, etc. With the help of a fully equipped testing lab and experienced team, the company offers more than 30 software testing services. Also, this QA Company offers more than 32 types of Quality Assurance Services. Furthermore, the company has highly specific QA solutions for companies belonging to specific industry verticals. This thorough and wide range of QA and Software Testing service offering satisfy all different needs of clients. The QA Mentor is the one-stop solution for any kind of testing and quality assurance needs, which makes it a preferred partner of many enterprises and businesses.
Result oriented approach
The company uses highly professional testing and QA process from the very first step. This QA and Software Company believes in offering result oriented services to assure delivery in record time. The subject domain experts work with a guiding principle of your success is equal to QA Mentor's success.
The company has featured in many prestigious magazines such as CIO, Corporate LiveWire Magazine, Era Magazine, etc. This software and QA Testing Company has benefited many customers all across the globe. Also, it is a great example of leadership.
About QA Mentor
It is a leading QA and Software Testing Company that has been benefiting its customers all across the globe. The company has 8 branches worldwide with highly experienced staff and fully equipped testing lab. The company offers 30+ Quality Assurance and Software Testing Services. To learn more about it, please visit http://www.qamentor.com
