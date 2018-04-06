 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Stylists
* Competition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


PREMO House, LLC Launches 4th Annual CMB 18' Fashion Show

Chicago's Event Management Group Provides Platform for Ambitious Stylists for Upcoming Fashion Show and Competition
 
 
IMG_1255
IMG_1255
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fashion
* Stylists
* Competition

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Events

CHICAGO - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- PREMO House, LLC, an event marketing enterprise that consists of smaller subsidiary strategic visionary services, is proud to announce it's fourth annual CMB (Color Me Bad)​Fashion Show, happening on Friday, April 13, 2018, at the historic Union Amtrak Station​.

CMB 18' Fashion Show is a stylist-forward, fashion showcase where it provides a platform for the youth (all across the urban Chicagoland communities) to receive an opportunity to display their individuality and artistic vision on how they pair their clothes on models.and compete against other aspiring stylists.

"We are so excited to embark on our fourth year of CMB 18' Fashion Show," said Myles Grio, co-founder and Creative Director of PREMO House, LLC. "Most fashion shows tend to always showcase and highlight the designer but no-one ever thinks about the stylists. Stylists are the ones who make the designer pieces look phenomenal on the runway and that's why we created CMB 18' Fashion Show."

CMB 18' Fashion Show will embark on its 4 year anniversary, with more than 400 people in attendance. The annual fashion show assists upcoming designers, stylists and models to showcase their work and gain clientele and experience in a high pace environment. But Only 1 person is crowned CMB '18 Fashion Stylist of the year!​

Portion of the proceeds will be donated to Swish Dreams Organization, an organization that integrates Math and Reading principals with sports, which allows teachers to build on the conceptual and cultural knowledge that students bring with them to the classroom.

"We would like to thank our sponsors and judges for participating in this event," said Manny Treo, co-founder and Director of External Relations of PREMO House, LLC. "Without them, this event would not be as successful as it is today."

Door will open at 6:00pm and the fashion show and competition will start promptly at 8:00pm. To learn more about this event visit, https://cmb18.splashthat.com.

-30-

ABOUT CMB FASHION SHOW

​Founded in 2012, with only a pen, paper and idea in mind, Color Me Bad (CMB) Fashion Show, has grown to be the largest, independently produced fashion experience in the city of Chicago for young Millennials.

CMB Fashion Show is a stylist-forward fashion showcase where stylists, all across the Chicagoland area, receives an opportunity to display their individuality and artistic vision on how they pair their clothes on models.

CMB's brand transcends beyond traditional urban fashion shows with international models/ designers and event producers as well as media coverage from national brands.

Contact
LaQuita Washington
***@studiowentyfivechi.com
End
Source:www.premohouse.com
Email:***@studiowentyfivechi.com
Tags:Fashion, Stylists, Competition
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Studio Twenty Five Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share