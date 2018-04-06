News By Tag
PREMO House, LLC Launches 4th Annual CMB 18' Fashion Show
Chicago's Event Management Group Provides Platform for Ambitious Stylists for Upcoming Fashion Show and Competition
CMB 18' Fashion Show is a stylist-forward, fashion showcase where it provides a platform for the youth (all across the urban Chicagoland communities)
"We are so excited to embark on our fourth year of CMB 18' Fashion Show," said Myles Grio, co-founder and Creative Director of PREMO House, LLC. "Most fashion shows tend to always showcase and highlight the designer but no-one ever thinks about the stylists. Stylists are the ones who make the designer pieces look phenomenal on the runway and that's why we created CMB 18' Fashion Show."
CMB 18' Fashion Show will embark on its 4 year anniversary, with more than 400 people in attendance. The annual fashion show assists upcoming designers, stylists and models to showcase their work and gain clientele and experience in a high pace environment. But Only 1 person is crowned CMB '18 Fashion Stylist of the year!
Portion of the proceeds will be donated to Swish Dreams Organization, an organization that integrates Math and Reading principals with sports, which allows teachers to build on the conceptual and cultural knowledge that students bring with them to the classroom.
"We would like to thank our sponsors and judges for participating in this event," said Manny Treo, co-founder and Director of External Relations of PREMO House, LLC. "Without them, this event would not be as successful as it is today."
Door will open at 6:00pm and the fashion show and competition will start promptly at 8:00pm. To learn more about this event visit, https://cmb18.splashthat.com.
ABOUT CMB FASHION SHOW
Founded in 2012, with only a pen, paper and idea in mind, Color Me Bad (CMB) Fashion Show, has grown to be the largest, independently produced fashion experience in the city of Chicago for young Millennials.
CMB Fashion Show is a stylist-forward fashion showcase where stylists, all across the Chicagoland area, receives an opportunity to display their individuality and artistic vision on how they pair their clothes on models.
CMB's brand transcends beyond traditional urban fashion shows with international models/ designers and event producers as well as media coverage from national brands.
LaQuita Washington
***@studiowentyfivechi.com
