EV India Summit 2018 supported by NITI Aayog on 18th & 19th June 2018
The EV India Summit will address the competitive landscape of electric vehicles worldwide, coupled with the vast opportunities and potential challenges of EV development in India.
With this respect, Explore Exhibitions & Conference LLP is organizing EV India Summit on 18th& 19th June 2018 at Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, New Delhi, India, supported by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL),Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and India Efficiency Storage Alliance (IESA) has extended their support to be the "Association Partners" for this unique event. The EV India Summit is a must attend event for the automotive industry professionals to gather, share and discuss the various issues, strategies and far-reaching implications.
What you will learn?
Capitalize on the latest EV trends.
Industry visionaries on the trending topics.
Exchange ground breaking ideas with the international experts.
Opportunities and potential challenges of EV development in India.
The event is supported by esteemed partners namely Mahindra Electric as Gold Partner, Future Lithium Technology, EV TEQ, Firefly, Amptek, Tork Motorcycles, Magenta Power as Exhibitors and many more on its way. 500+participants, 50+exhibitors, 20+industry experts all under one roof. So,if you think this is one of the best platforms to showcase your products or solutions, then call us now at +91 7022871384 or email us at info@exploreexhibitions.com
For detailed information please visit: https://www.evsummitindia.com
