EV India Summit 2018 supported by NITI Aayog on 18th & 19th June 2018

The EV India Summit will address the competitive landscape of electric vehicles worldwide, coupled with the vast opportunities and potential challenges of EV development in India.

-- Electric Vehicles (EV) is the trending topic these days in the automotive industry. With the government increasingly looking for ways to expedite the shift to electric vehicles, several automotive companies have geared towards introducing affordable EVs in the country over the next few years. However EV market is also facing both challenges and opportunities as the future of electric vehicles is not clearly defined.With this respect, Explore Exhibitions & Conference LLP is organizingon, supported byand theandhas extended their support to be the "Association Partners" for this unique event. The EV India Summit is a must attend event for the automotive industry professionals to gather, share and discuss the various issues, strategies and far-reaching implications.Capitalize on the latest EV trends.Industry visionaries on the trending topics.Exchange ground breaking ideas with the international experts.Opportunities and potential challenges of EV development in India.The event is supported by esteemed partners namelyas Gold Partner,as Exhibitors and many more on its way. 500+participants, 50+exhibitors, 20+industry experts all under one roof. So,if you think this is one of the best platforms to showcase your products or solutions, then call us now at +91 7022871384 or email us at info@exploreexhibitions.comFor detailed information please visit: https://www.evsummitindia.com