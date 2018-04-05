 
News By Tag
* Electric Vehicle Conference
* EV Conference 2018
* EV Trends in India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


EV India Summit 2018 supported by NITI Aayog on 18th & 19th June 2018

The EV India Summit will address the competitive landscape of electric vehicles worldwide, coupled with the vast opportunities and potential challenges of EV development in India.
 
 
Ev Banners 280x190
Ev Banners 280x190
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Electric Vehicle Conference
EV Conference 2018
EV Trends in India

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Events

DELHI, India - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Electric Vehicles (EV) is the trending topic these days in the automotive industry. With the government increasingly looking for ways to expedite the shift to electric vehicles, several automotive companies have geared towards introducing affordable EVs in the country over the next few years. However EV market is also facing both challenges and opportunities as the future of electric vehicles is not clearly defined.

With this respect, Explore Exhibitions & Conference LLP is organizing EV India Summit on 18th& 19th June 2018 at Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, New Delhi, India, supported by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL),Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and India Efficiency Storage Alliance (IESA) has extended their support to be the "Association Partners" for this unique event. The EV India Summit is a must attend event for the automotive industry professionals to gather, share and discuss the various issues, strategies and far-reaching implications.

What you will learn?

Capitalize on the latest EV trends.
Industry visionaries on the trending topics.
Exchange ground breaking ideas with the international experts.
Opportunities and potential challenges of EV development in India.

The event is supported by esteemed partners namely Mahindra Electric as Gold Partner, Future Lithium Technology, EV TEQ, Firefly, Amptek, Tork Motorcycles, Magenta Power as Exhibitors and many more on its way. 500+participants, 50+exhibitors, 20+industry experts all under one roof. So,if you think this is one of the best platforms to showcase your products or solutions, then call us now at +91 7022871384 or email us at info@exploreexhibitions.com
For detailed information please visit: https://www.evsummitindia.com

Media Contact
Samantha - +91 7022871384
***@exploreexhibitions.com
End
Source:Explore Exhibitions & Conference LLP
Email:***@exploreexhibitions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Checkmate Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share