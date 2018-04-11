NFL Alliance Society Pays It Forward

Media Coverage is requested for a Newsworthy Community Event Wednesday 4/11/18

Kevin Harris or David Wisansky 310-766-3221

***@gmail.com Kevin Harris or David Wisansky 310-766-3221

-- Who: The NFL Alliance Society recently held their 4th annual Super Bowl Fundraiser at Bowlera in Torrance, Ca, where $4000 was raised for the King Drew Magnet High School Athletic Department in the Watts community.What: The NFL Alliance team will present a check to the KDMHS Athletic Department.Why: With the financial challenges in our schools we want to make a difference to support Student Athletes. As a community-based organization, we decided to begin donating within the community. King Drew Magnet High School was selected due to the lack of funding available to their Athletic Department for transportation, renting fields and other needs. We also want to recognize the King Drew Basketball Team for the recently won City Championship. Unfortunately, the Athletic Department was unable to purchase rings or t-shirts to showcase the team's accomplishments.Where: King Drew Magnet High School 1601 E. 120th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059When: Wednesday April 11, 2018 3pmAbout: The NFL Alliance Society is a combination of various Football Clubs in Los Angeles, CA. Visionary Kevin Harris had the idea to unite individuals from geographical challenged neighborhoods throughout L.A. County to create a healthy environment where individuals can represent their favorite NFL teams and have fun. The organization wanted to do more and began to raise money for various organizations. In 2016 they raised $1000 and donated to the American Cancer Society. In 2017 $1600 was raised for Prostate Cancer research. Although the contributions were small they were not discouraged to continue their fundraising efforts. The organization will continue in its Charitable donations for years to come.