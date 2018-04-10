News By Tag
Kate Callahan Celebrates Her "Triumph"
Connecticut's State Troubadour Announces Upcoming CD Release Concert
www.Kate-Callahan.com. In honor of Earth Day, partial proceeds will support the church's Green Fund.
Kate is one of the most awarded songwriters in her home state of Connecticut, most recently named the 2017 Best Singer-Songwriter by the CT Now Hartford poll. She was the prestigious United Arts Campaign's Featured Artist of the year in 2014, and received Hartford's Woman of Character Award. The Boston Globe says "Kate has garnered an appreciative audience with her easy going vibe and mystical lyrics." Noel Paul Stookey has referred to Kate's lyrics as "Zen-like." WNPR Host Colin McEnroe says "Kate Callahan is the only performer I've ever seen who occasionally seems to be channeling something vaster and far more ancient than herself, something more easily understood by Emerson than by any modern person."
Kate Callahan's newest CD is called "Triumph" and her release concert is sure to be just that! Not only is Kate releasing her 4th studio album, but she will enter the self-improvement movement by releasing an affirmations CD and a deck of affirmations cards (a package called "Triumphant You," both influenced by the lyrics of her songs. Last summer Kate set out to raise funds to record "Triumph." For the first time she publicly revealed her mental health struggles and that she hears voices. Music has long been a healing agent in Kate's life and her crowdfunding campaign celebrated the positive impact songs have had on her life. Calling the new record a collection of soulful and optimistic songs, Kate raised $17,000.00 from 200 backers, allowing her to record, duplicate and promote the album on folk radio.
This special event will feature the undeniable talents of Michelle Begley, Cynthia Wolcott, Atticus Kelly, John Van Ness, Eric Lichter, the Lift Every Voice and Sing Community Choir, and former State Troubadour, Kristen Graves. Local singer-songwriter, Gary DeMichele, will open the show. Join Kate on April 21st, and find YOUR triumph!
For additional show information or artist interviews, please contact Jenn Armstrong at Kindred Roots Entertainment Group by email at team@kindredrootsentertainmentgroup.com or by phone at 860-634-8507.
Contact
Jenn Armstrong
Kindred Roots Entertainment Group
team@kindredrootsentertainmentgroup.com
(860) 634-8507
