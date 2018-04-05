News By Tag
I9Everywhere selected as Finalist for HRO Today iTalent Competition
Finalists are recognized up-and-coming HR technologies, and will be competing at the 2018 HRO Today Forum North America event on May 5, 2018 in National Harbor, MD.
I9Everywhere has been selected for our unique Form i-9 management system and remote I-9 solutions. Customers are able to get their form I-9 completed from a distance without bringing the employee into a home office or sending them to a notary. In its simplest form, I9Everywhere can utilize two devices and the employee's personal network of connections to deliver a complaint form I-9 before the employee's first day.
Advanced compliance tracking and auditing rounds out the compliance solution, so that even employees with temporary work authorization are managed carefully to ensure compliance and reverification of employment eligibility.
The I9Everywhere team have been working in i9 compliance for more than a decade. We were one of the very first Designated Agents for the Department of Homeland Security's Everify program. We have helped companies ranging from military bases to Fortune 500 companies with their I-9 compliance. We will help you ensure 100% employment eligibility using our full service Form I-9 management services and our intuitive online i9everywhere technology.
http://www.I9Everywhere.com
http://hrotodayforum.com/
Contact
Marc Klamecki
***@i9everywhere.com
