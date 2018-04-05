We'll Be Attending the Mass Torts Made Perfect Convention

End

-- Partners Russell C. Friedman, Bruce M. Klein and David J. Zwerling from The Russell Friedman Law Group, LLP will be attending the Mass Tort Convention to be held April 11-13, 2018 at The Wynn, Las Vegas, NV.This conference is designed for individuals working in the area of plaintiff mass torts and personal injury litigation, as well as, securities and toxic torts. The conference is the largest plaintiff mass torts gatherings in the world, with more than 1,000 participants (from 450 law firms), covering every form of mass torts topic, from prescription drugs, defective products, investment fraud, consumer fraud and business litigation. It has become the key gathering point for the promotion of mass torts litigation, with virtually every major plaintiff's law firm and lawyer in the field attending the event. Every time The Russell Friedman Law Groups Partners attend this conference they forge relationships and gain valuable knowledge for their clients.About: The Russell Friedman Law Group, LLP is a highly regarded law firm with a reputation for integrity, honesty, and an ability to secure positive resolutions in even the most difficult legal endeavors. Comprised of dedicated, experienced, and skilled attorneys who are committed to delivering our clients the results they deserve. Our NJ location is Hackensack and our New York locations are Lake Success, Rochester, Buffalo and we will soon open an office in Binghamton.