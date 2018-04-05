News By Tag
International Deaf Travel Blogger To Visit Colorado During National Travel & Tourism Week
Deaf travel blogger, Calvin Young of Seek The World, to visit the Royal Gorge area of Canon City, Colorado to create American Sign Language (ASL) translation videos for Colorado Jeep Tours.
Although Young will be seeing the best tourism and scenic sights of the Canon City, Colorado Springs, and the general Pikes Peak region during his visit, the primary purpose of his tour will be to create American Sign Language (ASL) translation videos for Colorado Jeep Tours, and the local tourism partners they represent, including the Royal Gorge Bridge, Raft Masters, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, and the Winery at the Holy Cross Abbey, among others.
What is significant about this visit is that Colorado Jeep Tours is creating a video series for deaf travelers, featuring Young doing sign language translation of what he's seeing on tour. These videos will be used in the future to share historical information on these sights and attractions with hearing-impaired travelers around the world, to improve their travel experience when they visit the Royal Gorge region.
In expanding their tour offerings in the Royal Gorge area, in anticipation of Young's visit in May, Colorado Jeep Tours has recently launched a new website and mobile app, http://www.RoyalGorge.Info. The new site/app are not portals to other websites, but an end-user experience where visitors can obtain information on Royal Gorge tours and attractions, save money with discounts, and save time by booking their Canon City vacation in one place. More information about Royal Gorge tours can be found at http://www.ColoradoJeepTours.com or by calling their reservations office at (719) 275-6339.
