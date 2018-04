Preston Ford To Hold Drive 4 UR School 2018

Contact

Mike O'Connor

***@ifrog.com Mike O'Connor

End

-- Preston Ford recently announced it is partnering with the Ford Motor Company for its semi-annual Drive 4 UR School event, set for Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its dealership in Preston. This year's recipient will be North Caroline High School and for every valid Ford model test driven during the event, Ford will donate $20 to the high school. The goal is to raise the maximum donation amount of $6,000 at this and each of the other Drive 4 UR School events happening across the country. With these funds, North Caroline High School will be able to raise money for whatever it needs, such as new equipment for its athletic teams or canned foods to donate to the local food pantry.Ford began its Drive 4 UR School initiative in 2007, as a means to give back to schools and the communities they are located in across the nation. To date, Ford has been able to donate $35 million from thousands of events in the U.S. Preston Ford is proud to be able to do its part in supporting the students and teachers of North Caroline High School, and invites everyone to come test drive a Ford for this great cause. For more information about the 2018 Drive 4 UR School, visit the Preston Ford website ( https://www.prestonford.com/ ) or call 877-834-3396.