 
News By Tag
* Preston Ford
* Drive 4 Ur School
* Ford Motor Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hurlock
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Preston Ford To Hold Drive 4 UR School 2018

 
HURLOCK, Md. - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Preston Ford recently announced it is partnering with the Ford Motor Company for its semi-annual Drive 4 UR School event, set for Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its dealership in Preston. This year's recipient will be North Caroline High School and for every valid Ford model test driven during the event, Ford will donate $20 to the high school. The goal is to raise the maximum donation amount of $6,000 at this and each of the other Drive 4 UR School events happening across the country. With these funds, North Caroline High School will be able to raise money for whatever it needs, such as new equipment for its athletic teams or canned foods to donate to the local food pantry.

Ford began its Drive 4 UR School initiative in 2007, as a means to give back to schools and the communities they are located in across the nation. To date, Ford has been able to donate $35 million from thousands of events in the U.S. Preston Ford is proud to be able to do its part in supporting the students and teachers of North Caroline High School, and invites everyone to come test drive a Ford for this great cause. For more information about the 2018 Drive 4 UR School, visit the Preston Ford website (https://www.prestonford.com/) or call 877-834-3396.

Contact
Mike O'Connor
***@ifrog.com
End
Source:Preston Ford
Email:***@ifrog.com Email Verified
Tags:Preston Ford, Drive 4 Ur School, Ford Motor Company
Industry:Automotive
Location:Hurlock - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Preston Automotive Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share