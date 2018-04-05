News By Tag
Learn the Signs of Elder Abuse at Lehigh Acres Senior Citizens Center
Area Agency on Aging offers FREE "Elder Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation" presentation on April 23.
On Monday, April 23, AAASWFL will present "Elder Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation"
The presentation, which was developed by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, will be given by Sherry Young, AAASWFL's elder abuse prevention coordinator. Participants will learn to identify different types of elder abuse, including neglect and self-neglect. They will also discuss types of scams and fraud that targets older adults and discover how to safeguard against elder exploitation. Participants will also learn the appropriate way to report suspected abuse.
Admission to the presentation is free, however advance registration is requested. For more information or to register, contact the Area Agency on Aging's elder helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs' Elder Abuse Prevention Program is funded through Title VII of the Older Americans Act and is administered through contracts with Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers.
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
