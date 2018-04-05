 
News By Tag
* Abuse
* Aging
* Seniors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lehigh Acres
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Learn the Signs of Elder Abuse at Lehigh Acres Senior Citizens Center

Area Agency on Aging offers FREE "Elder Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation" presentation on April 23.
 
 
Learn the signs of Elder Abuse on April 23
Learn the signs of Elder Abuse on April 23
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Abuse
* Aging
* Seniors

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Lehigh Acres - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- One in ten Americans age 60 and over have experienced some form of elder abuse.  Recognizing the signs of elder abuse is vital to prevention. In April, the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL) and the Lehigh Acres Senior Citizens Center are joining forces to help Southwest Floridians identify and report elder abuse.

On Monday, April 23, AAASWFL will present "Elder Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation" at the Lehigh Acres Senior Center.  The program begins at 11:30 a.m. and will last approximately 90 minutes. The Center is located at 219 Plaza Dr. in Lehigh Acres.

The presentation, which was developed by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, will be given by Sherry Young, AAASWFL's elder abuse prevention coordinator.  Participants will learn to identify different types of elder abuse, including neglect and self-neglect.  They will also discuss types of scams and fraud that targets older adults and discover how to safeguard against elder exploitation.  Participants will also learn the appropriate way to report suspected abuse.

Admission to the presentation is free, however advance registration is requested. For more information or to register, contact the Area Agency on Aging's elder helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs' Elder Abuse Prevention Program is funded through Title VII of the Older Americans Act and is administered through contracts with Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers.

The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties.  AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida.  The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities.  More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).
End
Source:
Email:***@aaaswfl.org Email Verified
Phone:2396526900
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share