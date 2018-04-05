News By Tag
The Outlets at Orange Works With Susan G. Komen®
The Outlets at Orange Continues More Than Pink™ Drive with Susan G. Komen® to Reduce Breast Cancer Deaths in the U.S. by 50 Percent by 2026
"We are thrilled to launch our Spring 2018 More Than Pink initiatives and have been overwhelmed by the ongoing positive support this movement has garnered with our shoppers, retailers and employees to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to reduce breast cancer deaths," said Enna Allen, Simon's Vice President of Brand Management.
From April 14 to May 20, visitors to The Outlets at Orange will be able to participate in the following programs to help support Susan G. Komen.
Discount Card Program: In exchange for a $10donation to Susan G. Komen, shoppers will receive a Discount Pass, available at Guest Services, providing 25 percent off one item at participating retailers. All Discount Card donations go to Susan G. Komen.
Prize Wheel: Guests at The Outlets at Orange will also have a chance to win prizes at Guest Services. For a $1 minimum donation, guests can spin a prize wheel and walk away with prizes that include a free Savings Passport, Susan G. Komen swag, and more.
About The Outlets at Orange
The Outlets at Orange is Orange County's premier outlet shopping destination with more than 120 popular stores and restaurants. This leading open-air shopping, dining and entertainment venue in Southern California includes Bloomingdale's - The Outlet Store, Nordstrom Rack, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, H&M, G by Guess, DKNY Company Store, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Nike Factory Store, Under Amour, Victoria's Secret, PINK, Ann Taylor Factory Store and more. Shoppers can enjoy lunch or dinner at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, T.G.I. Friday's, Johnny Rockets, Market Broiler and Café Tu Tu Tango. Family fun is a must at Lucky Strike Lanes, Van's Skate Park and AMC 30 Theatres. Plus, the Burke Williams Day Spa offers much needed rejuvenation and relaxation.
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $920 million in research and provided more than $2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. That promise has become Komen's promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/
Contact
Blaze PR
***@blazepr.com
