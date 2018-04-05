News By Tag
Vesta Property Services Northeast Signs Southern Pines Community as New Association Client
Vesta will now handle property management services for the Southern Pines community, located off of Tymber Creek Road in Ormond Beach. The community that includes 139 single-family homes offers residents easy access to interstate 95 with just a short ride to the beach.
"We're pleased to add such a beautiful, established community to our management portfolio," said Lea Stokes, Vice President of the Vesta Property Services Northeast. "The Southern Pines HOA is a pleasure to work with and we look forward to a long future working together."
Stokes launched Preferred Management Services (PMSI) on June 23, 1995. In 2016, she sold the company to Vesta Property Services and now serves as its vice president.
Vesta Property Services Northeast currently manages 7,340 residential units and 232 commercial units. They employ 24 staff members, composed of nine licensed community association managers and five maintenance employees.
Vesta Property Services Northeast is located at 411 South Central in Flagler Beach. The company can be reached by phone at 386-439-0134 or by visiting http://www.VestaPropertyServices.com/
About Vesta Property Services
Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities and commercial real estate management. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have more than 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 200,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com. https://www.facebook.com/
