 
News By Tag
* Flagler Beach
* Real Estate
* Grand Living Realty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Coast
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Grand Living Realty Opens Flagler Beach Sales Office

 
 
Flagler Beach office
Flagler Beach office
PALM COAST, Fla. - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Lindsay Dolamore, CEO/managing broker at Grand Living Realty, is pleased to announce the company has officially opened a new sales office in Flagler Beach.

The office, located on the second floor of 316 Oceanshore Blvd., is newly renovated and Grand Living Realty shares the space with staff from Coquina Construction and Southern Title.

"We're happy to have expanded into Flagler Beach in this beautiful new space" said Dolamore. "This expansion is an opportunity for Grand Living realty to develop our sales team out of this oceanfront office and we look forward to growing our sales team to help us better serve our buyers and sellers along the coastline."

###

About Grand Living Realty

Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development having developed Grand Haven and focused on other communities, and Dolamore who has more than 20 years' experience managing large real estate brokerages.  The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at https://grandlivingrealty.us. The Grand Builders website is located online at www.newhomesflaglerpalmcoast.com.

Contact
Lindsay Dolamore
***@grandlivingpalmcoast.com
End
Source:Grand Living Realty
Email:***@grandlivingpalmcoast.com
Tags:Flagler Beach, Real Estate, Grand Living Realty
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Palm Coast - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share