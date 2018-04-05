News By Tag
Grand Living Realty Opens Flagler Beach Sales Office
The office, located on the second floor of 316 Oceanshore Blvd., is newly renovated and Grand Living Realty shares the space with staff from Coquina Construction and Southern Title.
"We're happy to have expanded into Flagler Beach in this beautiful new space" said Dolamore. "This expansion is an opportunity for Grand Living realty to develop our sales team out of this oceanfront office and we look forward to growing our sales team to help us better serve our buyers and sellers along the coastline."
About Grand Living Realty
Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development having developed Grand Haven and focused on other communities, and Dolamore who has more than 20 years' experience managing large real estate brokerages. The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at https://grandlivingrealty.us. The Grand Builders website is located online at www.newhomesflaglerpalmcoast.com.
Contact
Lindsay Dolamore
***@grandlivingpalmcoast.com
