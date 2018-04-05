News By Tag
Florida Automotive & Motorsports Expo Opens May 12
Atturo Tires, Allied Portables, and Paradise Creative Group announce the Florida Automotive & Motorsports Expo.
Combining industry and consumer audiences, this one-of-a-kind convention and automotive meet allows attendees to explore the newest automotive and motorsport equipment, showcase custom vehicle builds, and connect with spectators and others who are serious about the automotive and motorsport industries, smack dab in the middle of Fort Myers' most iconic outdoor venue.
Attendees will be fully immersed in every element of the automotive and motorsport world at the family friendly event. With 2.5 acres of automotive excitement, Top Rocker Field at Six Bends provides an electrifying environment for a slew of special show exhibits and events. Mix business with pleasure and explore the most popular automotive and motorsport vendors, modified vehicle builds, and the unique personalities behind the monster machines.
The custom-built vehicle competition, sponsored by Atturo Tires, will feature show-worthy modified motorcycles, trucks, jeeps, and more competing to win awards. Exhibit and vendor booths from top automotive accessory brands and merchandisers will be on-site all weekend long. Florida Motorsports will be onsite offering ATV, UTV and Side-by-Side demos. Awards will be presented on Sunday afternoon at 3PM.
Activities and events include a food truck rally, Saturday night after-party, and more. A Mother's Day brunch will be hosted on Sunday morning to benefit Eva's Closet and Foundation, a Fort Myers based non-profit that supplies clothing, shoes, household goods, food, toiletries, and baby supplies at no cost to individuals and families in need across Southwest Florida. In addition to brunch, the organization will host a raffle to win a custom 1957 Chevrolet Suburban. Eva's Closet raffle tickets are $25 each and all proceeds will go directly to the foundation.
Additional raffles from other sponsors and vendors will be hosted throughout the event for $5 per ticket.
Single-day admission is $12 and a two-day event ticket is $20. Children under 12 are free. VIP Ticket packages are available and include one-weekend pass, a FAME t-shirt, 4 complimentary raffle tickets, VIP bathroom facilities, swag bag, and a complimentary parking and after party pass.
To purchase tickets, enter your vehicle into the expo, become a vendor and more, please visit http://www.visitfame.com or call 239-980-5674. Top Rocker field at Six Bends is located at 9510 Thundier Road, Fort Myers, Florda 33913.
Amanda Campbell
***@paradisecg.com
