RE/MAX Alliance Group Honors Agents for Performance and Service
RE/MAX Alliance Group on the Florida Suncoast Holds Awards Ceremony for Top Performing Associates and Teams
Diamond Club
The following teams have earned the Diamond Club Award. In 2017, fewer than 1% of all RE/MAX affiliates earned this award.
The Brewer Team
The Stiver Firth Group
The Travis Group
Titan Club
Stanley Rutstein has earned the Titan Club Award.In 2017, fewer than 1% of all RE/MAX affiliates earned this award.
The following teams have earned the Titan Club Award.
The Glenn Brown Team
The Kathy Damewood Team
Chairman's Club
Lee Brewer has earned the Chairman's Club Award.In 2017, fewer than 2% of all RE/MAX affiliates earned this award.
The following teams have earned the Chairman's Club Award.
The Cleary Group
Al Dumas & Team
The Finney Team
Erick Shumway & Associates
Platinum Club
The following agents have earned the Platinum Club Award.In 2017, fewer than 7% of all RE/MAX affiliates earned this award.
Pat Baker, Andrew Barnard, Carey Beychok, Mike Bridges, Ryan Carson, Nancy Eilerson, Marcia McLaughlin, Wendy Ross, Kim Stephens, Costa Stratos
The following teams have earned the Platinum Club.
Team Richard Capps, The Cail Grande Group, The Colwell Team, The Flerlage Real Estate Group, The Gitt Team, The Huxtable Team, Dennis Kotaska & Associates, The Lorman Team, The Menke, The Sandra Newell Team, The David Roth Team, The Seider Group, The Starcher Team, The Suponcic Team, The Trexler Team, Team Tritschler
Gold Club
The following agents have earned the Gold Club Award.This award category was created by RE/MAX Alliance Group exclusively for its agents.
Allen Conrad, John Fevrier, Erlene Fitzpatrick, Leonard Giarrano, Jason Grande, Marty Haines, Shannon Hansbury, Brett Keyser, Joey Lamielle, Lesley Melahn, Susan Repp, Scott Rickards, Pat Ritchey, Patricia Ronderos, Cathy Rustin, Stephan Scalera, Michelle Silva, Linda Singer, Lori Stewart, Janet Trefry
The following team has earned the Gold Club Award.
Team Vargo
100% Club
The following agents have earned the 100% Club Award. In 2017, fewer than 21% of all RE/MAX affiliates earned this award.
Heather Ackley, Brenda Bradshaw, David Butler, Glenn Callaghan, Helen Carlsen, Denise Conrad, Jayne Del Medico, Lorna Deutscher, Colleen Finnegan, Pat Gillum, Tiffany Hamilton, Donna Hampton, Mona Haymore, Larry Haymore, Celeste Hickok, Sharon Hightower, Karen Lehman, Kathy Liga, Allie Menke, Claudia Meyer, Barbara Mollanazar, Angie Moulton, Oskar Nuut, Becca Nye, David O'Neil, Doug Oravec, Janet Parsons, Noreen Savinsky, Greg Sheller, Sandy Sibley, Paula Steinert, Gina Wallwork, Laura Way
The following teams have earned the 100% Club Award.
The Avery Realty Team, The BT Group, The Fred Dalley Team, The Golden Team, The Holleran- Bouck Team, The Ivan Gould Team, The MJ Group (Martina Hornjak & Karen Lehman), The Mooney-Swift Team, The Linda Quintero Team, The Lee Rhodes Team, The River Team (Carol VanDoren and Georgie Kanthak), Select Gulf Coast Properties (Jordan Chancey and Sarah Whisnant), Gae Stewart & Associates (Gae Stewart & Ron Dudley),
Ray Williams
Executive Club
The following agents have earned the Executive Club Award. Fewer than 17% of RE/MAX affiliates earned this award in 2017.
Chrisi Adamson, Ken Allen, Stephen Arters, Marietta Ashcraft, Ron Beahm, Lily Behrends, Jill Berg, Kimberly Booth, Lisa Bouck, Mike Bowes, Robin Bowman, Mark Brink, Ryan Brown, Larry Brzostek, Chris Callas. Kathy Carpenter, Leonard Carulli, Adam Chicoine, Sheila Creecy, Stacy Cunneen, Joe Esposito, Kelli Gambardella, Bill Givens, Laura Harris, Bruce Harrison, Kathy Hart, Daniel Hilts, Noranne Hutcheson, Christine Jenkins, Barbara King, Kim Kruysman, Peggy Laigle, Don Lewis. Jim Lorenz, Pat McMahon, Kimberly Mills, Jennifer Naylor, Jack Otto, Richard Parker, Tonio Paternostro, Debra Robinson, Margaret Ruck, Christine Sampson, Fred Sieger, Jody Skapyak, Christine Spelman, Pat Stetson, Jeff Stone, Jan Sundahl, Jon Swift, Russ Tilton, Sarah Whisnant, Kathy White, Lana Zub
The following teams have earned the Executive Club Award.
The Adamson Team
The Conte - DeLosh Team
The Huberty Team
The Wanda & Alan Kerr Team
The Thornton - Kermode Team
The Wright Team
Hall of Fame
The Hall of Fame career award is presented to RE/MAX agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Fewer than 22% of all RE/MAX affiliates have earned this award. The award was presented to the following agents.
Beverly Bowen
Denise Conrad
Doug Oravec
David Roth
Ron Suponcic
Carol Williams-Holland
Lifetime Achievement
The Lifetime Achievement award is presented to RE/MAX agents who have earned more than $3 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Fewer than 7% of all RE/MAX Affiliates have earned this award.
Lee Brewer
Tom Cail
Spirit Award
The Spirit Award is presented to agents who have demonstrated excellent support to RE/MAX Alliance Group and the community through participation, leadership, and service to others.
Patricia Baker
Carey Beychok
Larissa & John Trexler
Steve Zeris
Rising Star Award
The Rising Star Award is presented to agents who are fairly new to the company or have recently separated from a team and have achieved success quickly and become a model for others to emulate.
Laura Way
Heather Goldin
Jordan Chancey & Sarah Whisnant
Cathy Rustin
Heather Ackley
Distinguished Service Award
The Distinguished Service Award was presented to the following agents.
Charles Palmeri
Donald Schroder
Ray Kanwischer Award
The Ray Kanwischer Award was presented to Scott Rickards. Ray Kanwischer was a husband, father, friend and RE/MAX agent who passed away suddenly in 2006. He had life's priorities in perspective and lent a helping hand to anyone who asked without expecting anything in return. He was a source of strength to all who knew him. This award honors an associate who epitomizes many of Ray's qualities.
For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
