RE/MAX Alliance Group Honors Agents for Performance and Service

SARASOTA, Fla. - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- RE/MAX Alliance Group has recognized associates and teams for 2017 performance and service.

Diamond Club
         The following  teams have earned the Diamond Club Award. In 2017, fewer than 1% of all RE/MAX affiliates earned this award.

The Brewer Team
The Stiver Firth Group
The Travis Group

Titan Club
         Stanley Rutstein has earned the Titan Club Award.In 2017, fewer than 1% of all RE/MAX affiliates earned this award.

        The following teams have earned the Titan Club Award.

The Glenn Brown Team
The Kathy Damewood Team

Chairman's Club
         Lee Brewer has earned the Chairman's Club Award.In 2017, fewer than 2% of all RE/MAX affiliates earned this award.

         The following teams have earned the Chairman's Club Award.

The Cleary Group
Al Dumas & Team
The Finney Team
Erick Shumway & Associates

Platinum Club
         The following agents have earned the Platinum Club Award.In 2017, fewer than 7% of all RE/MAX affiliates earned this award.

Pat Baker, Andrew Barnard, Carey Beychok, Mike Bridges, Ryan Carson, Nancy Eilerson, Marcia McLaughlin, Wendy Ross, Kim Stephens, Costa Stratos

         The following teams have earned the Platinum Club.

Team Richard Capps, The Cail Grande Group, The Colwell Team, The Flerlage Real Estate Group, The Gitt Team, The Huxtable Team, Dennis Kotaska & Associates, The Lorman Team, The Menke, The Sandra Newell Team, The David Roth Team, The Seider Group, The Starcher Team, The Suponcic Team, The Trexler Team, Team Tritschler

Gold Club
         The following agents have earned the Gold Club Award.This award category was created by RE/MAX Alliance Group exclusively for its agents.

Allen Conrad, John Fevrier, Erlene Fitzpatrick, Leonard Giarrano, Jason Grande, Marty Haines, Shannon Hansbury, Brett Keyser, Joey Lamielle, Lesley Melahn, Susan Repp, Scott Rickards, Pat Ritchey, Patricia Ronderos, Cathy Rustin, Stephan Scalera, Michelle Silva, Linda Singer, Lori Stewart, Janet Trefry

         The following team has earned the Gold Club Award.

Team Vargo

100% Club
         The following agents have earned the 100% Club Award. In 2017, fewer than 21% of all RE/MAX affiliates earned this award.

Heather Ackley, Brenda Bradshaw, David Butler, Glenn Callaghan, Helen Carlsen, Denise Conrad, Jayne Del Medico, Lorna Deutscher, Colleen Finnegan, Pat Gillum, Tiffany Hamilton, Donna Hampton, Mona Haymore, Larry Haymore, Celeste Hickok, Sharon Hightower, Karen Lehman, Kathy Liga, Allie Menke, Claudia Meyer, Barbara Mollanazar, Angie Moulton, Oskar Nuut, Becca Nye, David O'Neil, Doug Oravec, Janet Parsons, Noreen Savinsky, Greg Sheller, Sandy Sibley, Paula Steinert, Gina Wallwork, Laura Way

         The following teams have earned the 100% Club Award.

The Avery Realty Team, The BT Group, The Fred Dalley Team, The Golden Team, The Holleran- Bouck Team,  The Ivan Gould Team, The MJ Group (Martina Hornjak & Karen Lehman), The Mooney-Swift Team, The Linda Quintero Team, The Lee Rhodes Team, The River Team (Carol VanDoren and Georgie Kanthak), Select Gulf Coast Properties (Jordan Chancey and Sarah Whisnant), Gae Stewart & Associates (Gae Stewart & Ron Dudley),
Ray Williams

Executive Club
         The following agents have earned the Executive Club Award. Fewer than 17% of RE/MAX affiliates earned this award in 2017.

Chrisi Adamson, Ken Allen, Stephen Arters, Marietta Ashcraft, Ron Beahm, Lily Behrends, Jill Berg, Kimberly Booth, Lisa Bouck, Mike Bowes, Robin Bowman, Mark Brink, Ryan Brown, Larry Brzostek, Chris Callas. Kathy Carpenter, Leonard  Carulli, Adam Chicoine, Sheila Creecy, Stacy Cunneen, Joe Esposito, Kelli Gambardella, Bill Givens, Laura Harris, Bruce Harrison, Kathy Hart, Daniel Hilts, Noranne Hutcheson, Christine Jenkins, Barbara King, Kim Kruysman, Peggy Laigle, Don Lewis. Jim Lorenz, Pat McMahon, Kimberly Mills, Jennifer Naylor, Jack Otto, Richard Parker, Tonio Paternostro, Debra Robinson, Margaret Ruck, Christine Sampson, Fred Sieger, Jody Skapyak, Christine Spelman, Pat Stetson, Jeff Stone, Jan Sundahl, Jon Swift, Russ Tilton, Sarah Whisnant, Kathy White, Lana Zub

         The following teams have earned the Executive Club Award.

The Adamson Team
The Conte - DeLosh Team
The Huberty Team
The Wanda & Alan Kerr Team
The Thornton - Kermode Team
The Wright Team

Hall of Fame
The Hall of Fame career award is presented to RE/MAX agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Fewer than 22% of all RE/MAX affiliates have earned this award. The award was presented to the following agents.

Beverly Bowen
Denise Conrad
Doug Oravec
David Roth
Ron Suponcic
Carol Williams-Holland

Lifetime Achievement
         The Lifetime Achievement award is presented to RE/MAX agents who have earned more than $3 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Fewer than 7% of all RE/MAX Affiliates have earned this award.

Lee Brewer
Tom Cail

Spirit Award
         The Spirit Award is presented to agents who have demonstrated excellent support to RE/MAX Alliance Group and the community through participation, leadership, and service to others.

Patricia Baker
Carey Beychok
Larissa & John Trexler
Steve Zeris

Rising Star Award
         The Rising Star Award is presented to agents who are fairly new to the company or have recently separated from a team and have achieved success quickly and become a model for others to emulate.

Laura Way
Heather Goldin
Jordan Chancey & Sarah Whisnant
Cathy Rustin
Heather Ackley

Distinguished Service Award
         The Distinguished Service Award was presented to the following agents.

Charles Palmeri
Donald Schroder

Ray Kanwischer Award

         The Ray Kanwischer Award was presented to Scott Rickards. Ray Kanwischer was a husband, father, friend and RE/MAX agent who passed away suddenly in 2006. He had life's priorities in perspective and lent a helping hand to anyone who asked without expecting anything in return. He was a source of strength to all who knew him. This award honors an associate who epitomizes many of Ray's qualities.

For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

