Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Absolute Web Services as a Gold Member

Tamara Perevalova

Creative Web Development

& Digital Commerce Agency

tamara@aws3.com

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Absolute Web Services as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Absolute Web Services will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Absolute Web Services is a full-service development agency specializing in ecommerce and business websites & applications. Since 1999, we have relied on our entire team of digital strategists, project managers, certified developers, and designers to give clients the look and feel they desire.At AWS, we understand that digital impressions matter more than ever. Our goal is to create an engaging web presence, increase lead generation, with memorable user & device friendly experiences. We are passionate about helping our clients achieve their goals. We live and breathe technology. When our clients win, we win.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.