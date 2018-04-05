News By Tag
SOS Hosts Educational Webcast: Do This, Not That: How Do Your Procedures Measure Up?
When was the last time you measured your procedures against the yardstick of industry best practices? Are your procedures stagnant and unchanging because it "has always been done this way?" Join Kathryn Randall and Laura Kreman of Stock & Option Solutions for a discussion on the importance of including best practices in your day-to-day administration.
Laura Kreman says, "Just because you've always done something a certain way, doesn't mean you should continue to do it that way. Spending a little time to look at your current processes will most always result in big steps towards improvement. Implementing best practices can not only mitigate risk, but improve efficiencies."
For more details on this webcast, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.
