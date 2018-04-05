 
April 2018





SOS Hosts Educational Webcast: Do This, Not That: How Do Your Procedures Measure Up?

 
CAMPBELL, Calif. - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Stock & Option Solutions (SOS), a leading provider of stock plan outsourcing, temporary staffing and professional services, today announced their upcoming educational webcast, Do This, Not That: How Do Your Procedures Measure Up? is scheduled for April 12, 2017 at 11:00am PDT.

When was the last time you measured your procedures against the yardstick of industry best practices?  Are your procedures stagnant and unchanging because it "has always been done this way?"  Join Kathryn Randall and Laura Kreman of Stock & Option Solutions for a discussion on the importance of including best practices in your day-to-day administration.

Laura Kreman says, "Just because you've always done something a certain way, doesn't mean you should continue to do it that way. Spending a little time to look at your current processes will most always result in big steps towards improvement. Implementing best practices can not only mitigate risk, but improve efficiencies."

For more details on this webcast, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.

Stock & Option Solutions (SOS) has built a team of extremely qualified and dedicated professionals for the outsourced management or staffing of your stock plans and special projects. SOS's Stock Plan Outsourcing Solution is the most comprehensive outsourcing service in the marketplace, making the choice easy. Beyond our total outsourcing solutions, we are focused on helping companies like yours through challenging steps with temporary staffing, permanent placement, expert project resources, and high level project management. Call us today at 408.979.8700 to learn more or visit us online at www.sos-team.com.

