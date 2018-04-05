 
Industry News





Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Vapiano Doral as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Vapiano Doral as a Gold Member
 
 
DORAL, Fla. - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Vapiano Doral as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Vapiano Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Vapiano Doral" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Vapiano Doral

"Chi va piano, va sano e va lontano": According to this Italian saying, "If you have an easy-going and relaxed approach to life, you'll live healthier and longer." This is the attitude you will find at a Vapiano Italian restaurant in Doral. Both, our guests and our employees, the Vapianisti, live by this lifestyle.

Vapiano only uses the freshest ingredients for all of our dishes. The guests can see how the pasta and dolci are made fresh each day in the glassed-in manifattura near the guest area of each Vapiano. Also, our pizza dough, our sauces and dressings are all prepared in-house and guaranteed to be made of the finest ingredients. Every Vapiano around the world takes care of making its own food since Vapiano does not have a central production facility.

Vapiano is the perfect setting for a quick lunch, an afternoon break, or a pleasant dinner with friends or family.

https://us.vapiano.com/en/magazine/

About The Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

http://www.doralchamberofcommerce.org/

Media Contact
Miriam Metzger
Vapiano Representative
m.moser@vapiano.us.com
305-490-5675
Source:Doral Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
Email:***@vapiano.us.com
