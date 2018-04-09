Go Wood introduces new style Round Wood Sunglasses in the USA and Canada

Canadian wood sunglasses business Go Wood has come out with a new style pair of round shaped sunglasses with wood legs and with a unique new type of lens. According to Go Wood this new style lens follows the trend for sunglasses in 2018.

Reflective Round Wood Sunglasses "Rio" from GoWood

-- After the successful launch of Go Wood's Los Angeles wayfarer line which currently carries six variations, Go Wood is now adding to their sunglasses line by adding a completely new and different style, called "Rio"."It is for the first time we are coming out with a round style pair of sunglasses, which is one of the few styles we didn't carry yet. According to the trends for sunglasses for summer 2018, you see that the round frame is getting back into popularity. Furthermore, reflective lenses remain immensely popular, so we combined these two aspects into something really unique.", said the spokesperson of Go Wood.He further explained that the unique element of this pair, making them stand out from the rest, is that the lens covers the front frame almost entirely, including the bridge. Effectively combining the two lenses, one for each eye, into one big lens like snowboard goggles. This one-piece lens is then treated with a reflective coating to create the varies color variations.Go Wood offers four variations currently.1. Blue reflective lens with bamboo wood legs2. Silver reflective lens with ebony wood legs3. Gold reflective lens with zebra wood legs4. Regular dark grey/black lens with walnut wood legsJust like all other sunglasses of the Go Wood brand, this pair of wood sunglasses comes with a natural bamboo wood protective box and a microfiber pouch. The special lens carries the UV400 label and is polarized.The "Rio" line is now available to purchase on their website and Amazon.American customers can go here to view this new style:Canadian customers can go here to view this new style: