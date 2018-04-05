News By Tag
Creighton Construction & Development completes 7-Eleven store in Pompano Beach
Creighton Construction & Development has completed the construction of a new 7-Eleven convenience store with gas station in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Located at 1440 West Copans Blvd. in northwest Pompano Beach, the project includes the ground-up construction of a 3,925-square-
Creighton has completed dozens of new 7-Eleven stores throughout the country in recent years, with several 7-Eleven locations in Florida and Texas nearing completion or recently opened.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the largest chain in the convenience-
Creighton Construction & Development's team of professionals have an extensive background and experience in all aspects of project development, providing complete turnkey service including acquisition, engineering, design, permitting and construction for commercial and residential development. The team partners with the most qualified engineering, architectural and design teams, and are equipped with the latest tools and technology to perform projects with the highest quality and accuracy while providing efficiency in overall project cost and schedule. For more information, call Creighton at 239-210-0455 or visit creightondev.com.
