Sedona Vista Village Welcomes Tortas de Fuego Restaurant
The Sedona area favorite is opening its second location at Sedona Vista Village
Owners of Tortas de Fuego are currently in the design phase of their new location at Sedona Vista Village. The new location will feature the same delicious, authentic Mexican food that people have come to love in a larger dining room than the original location. The new comfortable, casual dining restaurant location will feature a full bar and patio dining area. Tenant improvements will begin soon, in order to open the new restaurant during the summer of 2018.
"We are very pleased to be adding this local favorite and expanding our dining options at Sedona Vista Village," said Marty Aronson, an owner of Sedona Vista Village. "We are pleased to be making great progress on our goal of creating a destination that offers in dining, shopping and entertainment along the gateway to Sedona."
Tortas de Fuego is joining current tenants of the development, including Famous Footwear, Tuesday Morning, Kitchen Collection, the Majestic Theatre and Speakeasy and the Element Hotel by Westin, currently under construction on the north end of the Sedona Vista Village development. Additional storefront space on the development's south side is available for lease immediately.
The chief leasing agent for Sedona Vista Village is Jack McMahon of John D. Miller Commercial Real Estate Services, in Sedona. He can be reached at 928-224-2709 or jack@johndmiller.com.
About Sedona Vista Village:
Sedona Vista Village, the future site of the area's first Westin Hotel - Element by Westin – will host Tortas de Fuego, which joins the Majestic Theatre & Speakeasy as a dining option. Sedona Vista Village also features a variety of shopping options for Sedona and Oak Creek Village residents and visitors. New retailers and restaurants will be announced throughout 2018 as the development continues its highly anticipated renovation. Sedona Vista Village is located at the site of the former Sedona Village Factory Outlets at 6601 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86351. For more information, visit www.SedonaVistaVillage.com.
Patty Johnson
