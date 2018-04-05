News By Tag
Best Deal Car Service Acquires Community Car Service
Expanding Driver Base and Offering Supreme Customer Service Delivery
Launched, owned and operated by Astley Mitchell since 1985, Community Car Service's existing clientele will continue to appreciate the personalized service and timely response they are accustomed to, now through Best Deal Car Service's expanded network of experienced, licensed drivers, driven to serve the Bronx.
Customers will enjoy the benefit of Best Deal's Ride Rewards program, through which they can create preferred accounts and track their rides, earning a free ride for ten paid rides. Additionally, Best Deal is partnered with local Bronx retailers who are providing discounts and coupons to Ride Rewards customers, adding yet another customer benefit.
In joining the Best Deal Car Service driver team, Community Car Service drivers will have access to more than 75,000+ monthly calls as well as to BDCS's affiliate network, including 25 other bases throughout the Bronx and NYC. Best Deal Black – BDCS elite driver program -- offers drivers the opportunity to retain up to 90% of their fares while servicing existing accounts.
As the preferred car service for the North East Bronx and the Mall at Bay Plaza, and the leading non-emergency medical transportation provider for residents of the Bronx community, Best Deal Car Service prides itself on being customer focused, with benefits including 24/7 availability and 5-star driver and car reviews.
"We are committed to providing safe, courteous and efficient rides for our customers, and are always looking for ways to improve our service and appreciation to our local community. Acquisition of Community Car Service expands our driver base, offering even more timely service for our loyal customers, and offers the Ride Rewards program to all customers, expanding value and giving us the chance to say, 'Thank you,'" says Albert Williams, President and CEO, Best Deal Car Service.
For more information on joining the Best Deal Car Service team of drivers, text BESTBLK to 52046 or call 718-798-5555.
To register for Best Deal Car Service's Ride Rewards program and start counting your rides towards a free trip, visit bestdealriderewards.com.
