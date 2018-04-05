News By Tag
Northwest Honda Dealers Donate $1,000 to Newport High School
Everyone in our NW Honda Dealers family is committed to supporting local schools, families, and to building bridges in our local community. That's why throughout the 2017-2018 school year, the Northwest Honda Dealers Association (NWHDA) will be giving away $1,000 a month to a local school of their choice. This could not come at a better time when schools need supplies, program support, and equipment more than ever!
Newport High School is the eighth of 11 schools to be recognized for its commitment to "every child, every day." To that end, Newport High School offers inventive programs to help students stay in school, including its Cubby Preschool program and its HELP (Homeless Education & Literacy Project) program, which works with students and their families who lack stable housing.
Michael Schulz, general manager of Sunwest Honda, will be presenting the $1,000 check to Principal Jon Zagel at the school campus on Friday, April 13 at 2:00 pm.
"We are so pleased to be honored this way," said Zagel. "And we're excited to be able to expand our programs to help even more students!" According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnancy is the number one reason teen girls drop out and, nationally, only 38% of teenage mothers earn their high school diploma. Newport High School's Cubby Preschool program helps teenage parents stay in school by receiving free high-quality child care at the school campus as well as one-on-one support.
"Our Sunwest family is pleased to be able to assist such a deserving school because just like us, Newport High School believes in going the extra mile," said Schulz. In fact, when Schulz heard that 11 homeless seniors in the HELP program couldn't afford caps, gowns, and graduation announcements, he immediately stepped in to cover the expenses, supplying the needed items with an additional contribution.
The NWHDA is committed to ensuring that local schools become stronger, as exhibited with their continued support of the "Rootopia: Farm to School Program," which serves local farm-fresh food on the school lunch lines.
About Northwest Honda Dealers: The Northwest Honda Dealers is an association made up of eleven Honda dealerships from Newport to Longview, Oregon that provide high-quality service and sales to current and prospective Honda customers. To learn more, visit https://www.NorthwestHondaDealers.com.
