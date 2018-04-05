News By Tag
EY Announces Sayed Ali as Semifinalist for Entrepreneur of the Year for Second-Consecutive Year
To be eligible for the Entrepreneur of the Year program, Ernst & Young requires nominees to be an owner, executive, or manager of a private or public company who is responsible for the company's overall performance. Past winners have excelled in leading their industries by creating new product categories and successfully implementing innovative technologies in the workplace.
"On behalf of Sayed, we are honored to have our president chosen as a semi-finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year program, and for leading our team as we continue to serve the limited-English speaking and underserved populations of our nation through creative and innovative technologies and strategic marketing tactics," said, Shamus Sayed, vice president and chief operations officer of Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The panel of judges includes past winners, leading CEOs, private equity and venture capital investors, and other regional business influencers. The San Diego Regional Award winners for the program (overall) will be announced at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar on June 7, 2018.
For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, please call 800-726-9891 or visit www.interpretersunlimited.com
About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet and Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
