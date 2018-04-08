News By Tag
Women's Anthology Mend: Listen Now & Listen Good to Premiere at PUNTO Space on Mother's Day
An ensemble of multidisciplinary artists, performers, and storytellers will take PUNTO's main stage for #MendAtPUNTO, an evening of theater celebrating Mother's Day, being women, and artist autonomy.
The full Mend line-up includes Hayley-Marie Axe (NY Vice, EastEnders), Lydia Darly, Cécile Delepière (High Maintenance on HBO), Kahshanna Evans (Epic Movie, Law & Order, SVU, Whipped), Suzanne Froix (Sneaky Pete, OITNB), Jenn Lederer, Gio Mielle, and Jenna Sophia and will be hosted by Cynthia Williamston, the founder of Bridal Tribe magazine.
Mend is sponsored by PUNTO Space and is an extension of the #PuntoArts initiative that supports collaboration, community, and culture. Mend is a celebration made possible by Balardini, who co-founded PUNTO with two other artists, Sandie Luna and Duke York. Balardini, who takes on the role of PUNTO's Director of Artistic Affairs when she isn't on stage, directing, or coaching, is a 30-year veteran in the performing arts and is known for developing emerging artists and cultivating culture and community in the arts at Group .BR and award-winning Nettles Artists Collective, two other theater-focused enterprises. Balardini believes that Mend is the type of work that connects her with her artistic purpose and mission of empowering unique voices.
"We have an amazing and diverse line-up that is powerful and solid in its overall concept living space for each one of these women to talk about what inspires them. Also, we each have a voice that needs to be heard and respected…. I think that celebrating women's autonomy in the arts makes us reflect more globally about the perspective of our differences in race, nationality, and class. I hope that through Mend, I can keep fostering the women in my community and reaching beyond with a message of hope, inspiration, and empowerment."
While women have made progress in varied professions, Balardini says the next step is to "keep the momentum" as entrepreneurs and artists to support emerging artists.
Light refreshments will be served at a reception prior to the evening's line-up. Admittance is RSVP-only and complimentary for guests. Mend event partners include the Womanity Project, WeRehearse, BRĀV, WeRule, Dollkiller Films/Petit Kino, and Kissing Lions Public Relations.
Mend is the sister event to ModestEAT is a multimedia project taking place May 11, 12 & 13 at PUNTO Space that takes back the image of brown bodies in the role of mother and demystifying the act of breastfeeding. The two floors of installations aim to spark the imagination and conversations around the mothering body and its agency.
The Mend invitation can be viewed at https://mendatpunto.splashthat.com/
About Debora Balardini (https://www.deborabalardini.com/
Debora Balardini is the co-founder of PUNTO Space, Nettles Artists Collective (NAC), and Group.BR. With 30 years of unwavering commitment to the arts, expression, and movement, Debora Balardini (La Frontera – The Border) has traveled beyond craft to her calling as a global performer, educator, director, and producer. Balardini is a recipient of a 2017 SheRocks Art Innovator of the Year Award and a 2017 40 Over Forty recipient. International recognition and nominations for work she contributed to and collaborated on was well received for a Group .BR-produced production she co-created, co-produced, and performed in, Inside the Wild Heart and Bother Line, and an NAC-produced original one-woman theater show she recently directed, as seen in Forbes, IR tv, Industry Rules, The Miami Herald, The Story Exchange, Cheapism, Trendy Trippin', Mushaka's Motivational Monday/Huffington Post blog, On Deck with Lucy, and Business News Daily.
About PUNTO Space (puntospace.com):
Founded in 2014 by Debora Balardini, Duke York, and Sandie Luna, PUNTO is a three-level event and performance raw space located in NYC's Fashion and Theater District. With its contemporary storefront feature, over 3,500 square feet of space, and over 4,000 square feet of clean, white walls, PUNTO transforms with each performance, gala, or corporate or private event. It has held events for names that include Bella magazine/Kristin Cavallari, Anheuser-Busch, Double Verify, Uptown Fashion Week, xAd, and Uzo Aduba. Created with social good in mind, the venue supports inclusion in the arts, collaboration, and community through the #PuntoArts, #PuntoInspires, and #PuntoGivesBack initiatives, which focus on its mission to support philanthropic causes that are aligned with its values.
Contact
Kahshanna Evans
***@kissinglions.com
