Ascensus Joins National Retirement Planning Week 2018
Annual Initiative Aligns with Company's Mission to Promote Retirement Readiness
National Retirement Planning Week—which will be held April 9 through 13—is coordinated by The National Retirement Planning Coalition (NRPC), a group of prominent education, consumer advocacy, and financial services organizations led by the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI). This year, the campaign's key message is that it is still possible for Americans to retire on their terms despite developing trends that can make planning for and funding retirement more difficult.
Ascensus specializes in qualified retirement plan, IRA, and state-sponsored retirement program recordkeeping and administration. The firm, which was recently recognized as an industry leader in winning the 2018 PLANADVISER Service Star Award, channels its vast experience and expertise to create retirement plan solutions and tools that make it easier for individuals to reach their savings goals. As a National Retirement Planning Week participant, Ascensus will share savings tips throughout the week on social media using the campaign's official hashtag (#RethinkRetirement)
"We understand that everyday priorities and competing expenses can make saving for the future a challenge," states David Musto, Ascensus' president. "At Ascensus, we work hard every day to help over 7 million Americans overcome this challenge. Our recent partnerships with government organizations to create state-sponsored retirement programs is an excellent example of how we remain committed to ensuring more Americans have access to retirement savings vehicles. This National Retirement Planning Week, we celebrate our dedicated associates, our clients who provide their employees with a plan for retirement, our institutional partners, and our network of financial professionals who encourage positive savings behaviors."
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare— through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 54,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.6 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of December 31, 2017, Ascensus had over $163 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/
