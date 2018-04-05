News By Tag
Drives and Controls Exhibition 2018 by GD Rectifiers
With the show starting today, GD Rectifiers gives you all the details you need to know about this year's exhibition
The biennial show is recognised as the UK's leading event for Automation, Power Transmission and Motion Engineering. It focuses on: motors, machine safety, inverters, repairs and maintenance, displays and interfaces, drives, sensors, motion controls, programme controllers, test and measurement and gears, brakes, clutches and couplings.
This year will see the launch of a live Robotic Demonstration Area reflecting the dynamic and fast growing sector of robotic technology across the industrial landscape.
This year's three-day conference programme will focus on automation and the trends affecting it's manufacturing base and have speakers from Siemens, Lloyds Bank, Cisco and Santander.
The show attracts a wide range of visitors from the following sectors: Automation, Automotive Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Design Engineering, Electromechnical Engineering, Industrial Maintenance, Machine Building, Mechanical & Materials Handling, Metals, Offshore Engineering, Plant & Control Engineering, Power Generation, Production Engineering, Renewable Energy, Transport & Traction and Woodworking Machinery.
Location:
NEC Birmingham, Halls 8, 9 & 10
Opening Hours:
10/11th April – 9.00-17.00
12th April – 9.00-16.00
http://www.gdrectifiers.co.uk
