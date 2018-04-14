 
Bangla New Year Festival 1425 By Bcaoc

 
 
cover_boisakhi2
CALGARY, Alberta - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- BANGLA NEW YEAR FESTIVAL 1425 BY BCAOC

Saturday, April 14, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – Midnight
Location: Max Bell Centre
Address: 1001 Barlow Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2E 6S2

Host Organization: Bangladesh Canada Association of Calgary (BCAOC)
More information: www.bcaoc.ca

Event Description: It is our great pleasure to invite you all to celebrate "Bangla New Year Festival 1425" by BCAOC on April 14th, 2018, at Max Bell Centre. Pahela Baishakh (Bengali: পহেলা বৈশাখ) or Bengali New Year is the traditional new year day of the Bengali people. It is celebrated on 14 April as a national holiday in Bangladesh, and celebrated by the people of Bengali heritage all over the world. The festival date is set according to the lunisolar Bengali calendar as the first day of its first month Baishakh. This festival is celebrated with processions, fairs, various cultural activities & traditional foods. The traditional greeting for Bengali New Year is শুভ নববর্ষ  "Shu-bho Nabo-barsho" which is literally "Happy New Year".  Bangladesh Canada Association of Calgary every year organizes this significant new year event for all the Calgarians. Come and Join us on 14th April and be part of our colorful festival, buy traditional cloths and enjoy Bengali music with all the Bangladeshi Calgarians.

People from all around Alberta including Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge as well as Saskatchewan and B.C. will be attending this grand event. We are also expecting honorable dignitaries (provincial and federal) to be present at this occasion.

Kind Regards
ANM Shamsuddoha
Publicity Secretary
Phone: 403-402-0382
bcaoc@bcaoc.ca
BCAOC

Media Contact
ANM Shamsuddoha
***@dexcelmedia.com
4034020382
End
Source:Bangladesh Canada Association of Calgary
Email:***@dexcelmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Bengali New Year, Bangla, Bangladesh
Industry:Event
Location:Calgary - Alberta - Canada
